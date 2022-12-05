Orange Coast gets new, local owners

Engine Vision Media, a Los Angeles-based media company founded by renowned attorney and businessperson Mark Geragos and attorney and entrepreneur Ben Meiselas, has announced the acquisition of three historic media properties— Orange Coast magazine, Los Angeles magazine, and Pasadena magazine.

The company’s first move on Day One is to put the Los Angeles back in Los Angeles magazine by moving the magazine headquarters to the historic Engine Company No. 28 building in downtown Los Angeles. The group will continue to have an office in Irvine to expand the Orange County presence with Orange Coast .

Engine Vision will immediately take over operations, retaining all the existing staff including the publisher and editors. These publications and their “Best of” editions and live events are staples of their respective communities. Engine Vision plans to invest in more content, significantly enhance the magazines’ digital presence, expand the slate of live events hosted by the magazines in their respective communities, produce varied cutting-edge multimedia offerings based on its IP, and give back to the communities the magazines serve.

Mark Geragos, co-founder of Engine Vision, said of the acquisition: “As someone who was born in downtown Los Angeles and raised in the Pasadena area, it’s a dream to help steward the legacy of these three incredible magazines and provide the resources needed to take them to the next level with a positive vision that celebrates the communities that these magazines serve.”

Ben Meiselas added: “Los Angeles, Pasadena, and Orange County are some of the most vibrant and incredible communities not just in California but in this country. From culture, to entertainment, to food, to business, to politics, I am looking forward to setting forth a vision for these magazines to become a trusted source of information and unifying forces in the community.”

About Engine Vision Media: Engine Vision Media was founded by Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas to acquire unique media properties and invest in media assets that seek to make a positive difference in our world.

The post Orange Coast gets new, local owners appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .