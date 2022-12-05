Read full article on original website
Ohio State vs. Rutgers prediction: College basketball picks, odds Thursday
There is a small slate of college basketball games on Thursday, but one important matchup in the Big Ten pits Rutgers traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State. Both teams are sitting at 6-2, with Rutgers coming off a big win over Indiana. But that victory came at home, where the Scarlet Knights are a perfect 6-0 on the season. Rutgers has dropped both of its games away from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Miami and Temple. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Ohio State vs. Rutgers prediction (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN): Ohio State -6 (BetMGM) Ohio State is loaded with young...
Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
After a two-game homestand, the #20 Iowa State Cyclones will be on the road. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Cyclones will be strutting in after a win while Iowa will be stumbling in from a defeat. Iowa State...
No. 5 UConn handles Florida 75-54 on road, remains unbeaten
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — UConn’s first true road test looked a lot like every other game the Huskies have played this season: not much of a contest. Adama Sanogo scored 17 points, Donovan Clingan added 16 and No. 5 UConn handled Florida 75-54 on Wednesday night to improve to 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
Ohio and West Virginia state quarters could be worth $55
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
Colorado recruit says new staff not honoring his commitment
When Deion Sanders arrived on scene at Colorado, his first order of business was to deliver a ruthless message to his players. He pulled no punches and advised players to enter the transfer portal. “It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body...
Bear hugs no match for Zion Williamson's beast mode
Thanks partly to the increasingly unguardable moves from the 6-foot-6, 285-pound power forward Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-8) have won five straight for the first time since their No. 1 overall draft pick was still a Duke basketball commit in 2018. Following a 104-98 home win over ...
How to watch Villanova vs. Pennsylvania: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Villanova Wildcats are 5-1 against the Pennsylvania Quakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Villanova will stay at home another game and welcome UPenn at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Minnesota vs. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
After two games on the road, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are heading back home. The Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Williams Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Robert Morris visits Central Michigan following Pavrette's 25-point game
Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Nicolas Pavrette scored 25 points in Central Michigan's 89-50 win against the Alma Scots. The Chippewas have gone 3-0 at home. Central Michigan is fifth in the MAC with...
New Mexico State suspends player after shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State’s athletic director says power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a student from a rival university. Mario Moccia also told reporters that neither he nor the school...
Nebraska vs. Indiana odds, line, spread: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 7 predictions from proven model
After firing off seven-straight wins to start the season, punctuated with a win against North Carolina last Wednesday, the Indiana Hoosiers seemed to have an emotional hangover in their first loss of the season on Saturday. Indiana tries to get back in the win column and notch its first Big Ten win of the season on Wednesday against Nebraska (6-3). The Huskers have won three consecutive games, and their latest came at No. 7 Creighton.
