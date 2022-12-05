There is a small slate of college basketball games on Thursday, but one important matchup in the Big Ten pits Rutgers traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State. Both teams are sitting at 6-2, with Rutgers coming off a big win over Indiana. But that victory came at home, where the Scarlet Knights are a perfect 6-0 on the season. Rutgers has dropped both of its games away from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Miami and Temple. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Ohio State vs. Rutgers prediction (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN): Ohio State -6 (BetMGM) Ohio State is loaded with young...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO