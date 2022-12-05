ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Ohio State vs. Rutgers prediction: College basketball picks, odds Thursday

There is a small slate of college basketball games on Thursday, but one important matchup in the Big Ten pits Rutgers traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State.  Both teams are sitting at 6-2, with Rutgers coming off a big win over Indiana. But that victory came at home, where the Scarlet Knights are a perfect 6-0 on the season. Rutgers has dropped both of its games away from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Miami and Temple.  Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Ohio State vs. Rutgers prediction (7 p.m. Eastern, ESPN): Ohio State -6 (BetMGM) Ohio State is loaded with young...
COLUMBUS, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Bear hugs no match for Zion Williamson's beast mode

Thanks partly to the increasingly unguardable moves from the 6-foot-6, 285-pound power forward Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans (16-8) have won five straight for the first time since their No. 1 overall draft pick was still a Duke basketball commit in 2018. Following a 104-98 home win over ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

New Mexico State suspends player after shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State’s athletic director says power forward Mike Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the basketball team in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a student from a rival university. Mario Moccia also told reporters that neither he nor the school...
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Sports

Nebraska vs. Indiana odds, line, spread: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 7 predictions from proven model

After firing off seven-straight wins to start the season, punctuated with a win against North Carolina last Wednesday, the Indiana Hoosiers seemed to have an emotional hangover in their first loss of the season on Saturday. Indiana tries to get back in the win column and notch its first Big Ten win of the season on Wednesday against Nebraska (6-3). The Huskers have won three consecutive games, and their latest came at No. 7 Creighton.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

