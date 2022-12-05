Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Upson Co. man dead following wreck in Monroe Co., other driver arrested
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Upson County man is dead after a wreck in Monroe County involving a motorcycle. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday on Highway 74 at Oxford Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a Ford F-150...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
wgxa.tv
Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death Friday morning in west Bibb County parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in Bibb County. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms a body was found in a parking lot on Thomaston Road in west Bibb County. Jones says multiple shell casings were found near the body and that the death is being investigated as a homicide.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Jones County officers looking for man who fled from traffic stop
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Jones County sheriffs have identified a driver who fled from officers after a traffic stop. Sergeant Carr and Investigator Hall attempted to stop a vehicle on Joycliff road for a traffic violation on Friday. The driver, now identified as Cemren Freeman, got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Sheriffs warn against jury duty money scam
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Monroe County sherriff's office reported receiving several complaints of people identifying themselves as Monroe County Deputies. The sheriff's office warns that the person falsely identifying as a Monroe County sheriff is a scammer and is attempting to steal money from individuals by telling them they have missed Jury Duty.
wgxa.tv
Crash of twin-engine plane in Pulaski County under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Friday night plane crash is under investigation in Pulaski County. According to the NTSB, the crash happened Friday night around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say a twin-engine Piper PA-44 crashed near Highway 129. They say only the pilot was on board the aircraft. No other...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Warner Robins man killed in wreck involving motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Houston County. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road Thursday night around 10 p.m. Williams says a motorcycle and car collided as...
wgxa.tv
VOTE: Are you concerned about the number of apartments being built in Macon?
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Another apartment complex is planned for Macon. This proposal along Thomaston Road is the latest in a string of new apartments planned for Bibb County. New apartments are being built on Riverside Drive south of Hall Road. A new complex has also been approved along Bass Road and another on Bowman Road.
wgxa.tv
New apartment complex planned for west Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Developers are planning to move forward in building a new apartment complex in west Bibb County. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are proposing the new complex along Thomaston Road between Hunter's Run and the Thomaston Road Church of Christ. The complex, to...
wgxa.tv
Another hotel proposed at busy Macon intersection
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Plans for a new hotel at a busy Macon intersection are expected to be approved at a Monday meeting. In documents obtained by WGXA News, developers are asking Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning to approve their plans for a hotel at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Harrison Road. The request is a part of the Commission's consent agenda, meaning approval is expected.
wgxa.tv
Mayor's Sneaker Ball celebrates city accomplishments and upcoming birthday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb held its first Mayor's Sneaker Ball at the Macon City Auditorium. The celebratory event was a prelude celebration for the city's upcoming 200th birthday in addition to celebrating all of the city's accomplishments that Mayor Lester noted were met with obstacles members of this city collectively overcame.
wgxa.tv
Dublin city leaders approve $300K purchase of golf carts for city's course
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - City leaders in Dublin have approved purchasing over $300 thousand worth of golf carts for the city's golf course. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, council members considered and approved purchasing 60 golf carts at a cost of $314,428 for Dublin's Riverview Golf Course.
wgxa.tv
The Nutcracker comes to the Grand Opera House
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With the holiday season in full swing, a holiday classic, The Nutcracker, has returned to the Grand Opera House. The four-night event celebrates a decades-long tradition in Macon. Tickets are limited so if you are interested, get them soon!. The last showing will be on Sunday.
wgxa.tv
Holiday family fun night in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mahogany Principle Group and Frank Johnson Recreation hosted a Holiday Family Fun Night on Friday. As children screamed and excitedly ran into the building, volunteers were prepared. The event offered lots of games, art activities, music, food, and beverages. There was also a scavenger hunt...
wgxa.tv
Macon Mayhem face off against Fayetteville Marksmen
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Macon Mayhem faced off against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem trailed three to one in the first half but fought their way back to gain another point, making it a three-two trail. Unfortunately, they weren't able to pull through with another point to tie the game or...
wgxa.tv
'It's the spirit of Christmas': Students and staff donate over 600 gifts to less fortunate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Well, Santa isn't the only one spreading joy across the Midstate as gifts were donated by every student and teacher at Tattnall Square Academy. It was a scene out of a Christmas movie as students as young as Pre-K to 12th grade stepped up and placed their gifts under the tree--over 600 of them set to be donated to other children in Middle Georgia who need them the most. Teacher and costume organizer Deborah Stevens says its a longstanding tradition that students will remember for a lifetime.
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER OF THE WEEK: Warner Robins' Dominick Faircloth
Warner Robins, Ga. (WGXA)-- He's praised for his hard work on the field, but Dominick Faircloth isn't stopping there. Faircloth says he and his brother run a lawn service, now while they make money mowing grass, Faircloth says for every two yards they cut, they give back to the elderly by mowing their grass for free.
