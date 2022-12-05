Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSU Extension’s Golden Triangle Cropping Seminars Set for January 2023
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension will host its annual cropping seminar series Jan. 9-13, 2023, in the Golden Triangle area of north-central Montana. Speakers will cover topics such as cereal grain varieties, pulse management, soil fertility management and estate planning. Interested individuals can attend seminars in Chester, Choteau,...
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
642
Followers
2K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0