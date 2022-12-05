Dogecoin fan Elon Musk has misplaced his title because the world’s richest particular person to French style mogul Bernard Arnault. Right now, they’re every price $185.4 billion and $185.3 billion, respectively. With a internet price of $134.8 billion, Indian coal tycoon Gautam Adani is available in third. The web price of Jeff Bezos, the founding father of Amazon, is $115 billion. With a internet price of $107 billion, Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and one of many harshest critics of cryptocurrencies, can also be among the many high 5 richest folks on this planet.

17 HOURS AGO