whdh.com
Police investigating fatal early morning crash in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash overnight in Hooksett that left one man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in around 1 a.m. found a green 20013 Hyundai Santa Fe that had failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a tree, officials said.
whdh.com
Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 on Friday, state police said. Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker .4 in Manchester around 7 p.m. found a Toyota Camry on its roof in the woods off the right side of the roadway, according to state police.
whdh.com
NH police: Wrong-way DUI driver attacked officer during arrest
DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a trooper after refusing to pull over while driving the wrong way down the highway in Dover, New Hampshire overnight. Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the Spaulding...
whdh.com
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
whdh.com
Cambridge police searching for suspect in break-in at Paddy’s pub
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning the public for help as they investigate a break-in early Friday morning at Paddy’s pub on Walden Street that was caught on camera. Paddy’s was broken into around 3:22 a.m., when a white male suspect wearing a dark mask was caught...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
whdh.com
Worcester announces parking ban as flakes fly
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Worcester were rushing to get their vehicles off city streets on Sunday as officials called for a parking ban so snow could be removed from roadways. The city’s parking ban went into effect at 8 p.m. Garages were opened for those who didn’t...
whdh.com
Police identify elderly woman killed in Foxboro crash
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent two-vehicle crash in Foxboro on Saturday that left a woman dead. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash in the area of 192 Main St. around 6 p.m. found a Toyota Corolla and a Hyundai Santa Fe that had hit head-on, according to Foxboro police.
whdh.com
Police investigating Foxboro crash that resulted in multiple injuries
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals. No additional information...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Allston after incident leaves person hospitalized
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following an incident overnight in Allston that has launched a police investigation. Crime scene tape could be seen stretched across Brighton Avenue as detectives scoured the area and left evidence markers in the street. No additional information was immediately available.
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
whdh.com
Crews clearing multiple crashes in Newton amid slick driving conditions
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As flakes began to fly in Newton on Sunday night, emergency crews responded to at least 7 accidents in Newton, where snow-coated roads created slick driving conditions. Traffic was brought to a standstill on a stretch of Route 9 as police investigated the crashes. No additional...
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in Dorchester double shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
whdh.com
Driver sentenced for deadly 2018 crash in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight. Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old...
whdh.com
Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter
BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
whdh.com
Canton Police cruiser struck on I-95
CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton Police cruiser was struck on I-95 north early Friday morning. State troopers and firefighters responded to the scene. A tow truck was seen hauling the cruiser away. There is no word on any injuries or other vehicles involved. No further information has been released.
whdh.com
Amazon driver charged after allegedly stealing truckload of packages headed to MA
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An Amazon driver is facing charges after allegedly stealing a truckload of packages headed to Massachusetts. Police say Rebecca Daigle picked up packages from a Nashua, New Hampshire distribution center in August and never delivered them to their destinations. If found guilty, Daigle faces up to...
whdh.com
Acton Police seek charges against driver in hit-and-run that injured teen
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton are honing in on a driver from Maynard, Mass., as their investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a 13-year-old continues. In a press release, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint focused on charges stemming from a November hit-and-run that originally left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma.
whdh.com
Speed restrictions, parking bans in effect as snow makes for slick driving in Mass.
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were responding to spin-outs and crashes across Massachusetts Sunday night as snow began coating roadways across the state. The dangerous driving conditions prompted officials to announce speed restrictions in some areas and urge drivers to take extra precautions until the storm moves out later tonight.
