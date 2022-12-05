ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

WTOV 9

No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire

Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Man sought after hit and run on Ohio 7

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: Martins Ferry Police confirming that Walker has been located. Martins Ferry Police are looking for a man in connection to hit and run incident that happened Friday night on Ohio 7. Police said they were investigating when this person left the scene, hitting an...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTOV 9

Vehicle in Shadyside crashes into parked car, home

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into a parked vehicle and then into a house in Shadyside on Friday afternoon. Police told NEWS they suspect alcohol is a factor. There is no damage to the house. No charges have been filed at this time. Shadyside Police and...
SHADYSIDE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot to death, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Noble Co. Man Sentenced

A Noble County man was sentenced by Judge Kelly Riddle to 15-20 years in prison when he was sentenced on felonious assault and aggravated arson convictions. Michael Keith Fox is now also required to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life. Authorities said in July of...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Brooke County man sentenced for failure to register charge

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher J. Schragl, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was sentenced on December 8th to 18 months of incarceration for failing to update his sex offender registry, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Schragl, 46, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
Metro News

Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered medical emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Police have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport on Nov. 21. Police said driver Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the back of the FBI property.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in mall theft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in multiple thefts at Meadowbrook Mall. Authorities said they are involved in a theft investigation because of stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty on several days this month. Anyone with information regarding...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

