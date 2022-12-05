Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire
Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
WTOV 9
Man sought after hit and run on Ohio 7
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: Martins Ferry Police confirming that Walker has been located. Martins Ferry Police are looking for a man in connection to hit and run incident that happened Friday night on Ohio 7. Police said they were investigating when this person left the scene, hitting an...
WTOV 9
Vehicle in Shadyside crashes into parked car, home
SHADYSIDE, Ohio — A driver crashed their vehicle into a parked vehicle and then into a house in Shadyside on Friday afternoon. Police told NEWS they suspect alcohol is a factor. There is no damage to the house. No charges have been filed at this time. Shadyside Police and...
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
Coroner’s office: 1 man dies after shooting in Canton Township, victim identified
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after a shooting in Canton Township. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s Office, the victim was found shot at the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The victim has been identified...
wtae.com
Man found shot in Washington County, later dies
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WTRF
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police
According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
WHIZ
Noble Co. Man Sentenced
A Noble County man was sentenced by Judge Kelly Riddle to 15-20 years in prison when he was sentenced on felonious assault and aggravated arson convictions. Michael Keith Fox is now also required to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life. Authorities said in July of...
Brooke County man sentenced for failure to register charge
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher J. Schragl, of Follansbee, West Virginia, was sentenced on December 8th to 18 months of incarceration for failing to update his sex offender registry, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Schragl, 46, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count...
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
Pittsburgh police investigating shooting after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The man arrived at the hospital at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was taken there by private means. Police believe the man may have been shot in the...
Metro News
Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
Metro News
Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered medical emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Police have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport on Nov. 21. Police said driver Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the back of the FBI property.
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in mall theft
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in multiple thefts at Meadowbrook Mall. Authorities said they are involved in a theft investigation because of stealing merchandise from Ulta Beauty on several days this month. Anyone with information regarding...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced in West Virginia to decade in prison for drug charges
A Youngstown man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for drug charges according to U.S. Attorney, William Ihlenfeld. Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Bundy was sentenced to 121 months in prison in Wheeling, West Virginia. In March, Bundy pled guilty to selling over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Hancock County, West...
