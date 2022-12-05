ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Family speaks about 16-year-old fatally shot over the weekend

By Bruce Harrison
 6 days ago
The family of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed over the weekend is now speaking out about his death.

Chevaz Collins Jr. died on Saturday night in a parking lot near 13th and Lapham just after 9:30 p.m., according to police.

16-year-old Chevaz Collins

Police said they have not made any arrests and are searching for unknown suspects. The family said they don't know what happened.

“These are babies killing babies. Babies killing babies," said Chevaz's grandmother, Monica Collins.

16-year-old Chevaz Collins

The teenager was a sophomore at South Division High School where he was attending a basketball game on Saturday, according to his family, before he was shot.

When we met Monica Collins at her home, Chevaz's father, Chevaz Collins, was there but so stricken with grief he was unable to speak. His sister, Jackyha Collins, spoke on his behalf.

16-year-old Chevaz Collins

“They took a 16-year-old from his brothers and sisters. They took their oldest brother. From his dad, they took his oldest child. His oldest son. From his mama, her only son," said Jackysha Collins.

Chevaz was one of two teens shot and killed over the weekend. The other, 17-year-old Terrence Hinton, died after being shot near 95th and Silver Spring, according to police.

According to police, 23 juveniles have been killed this year in Milwaukee, 20 from gun violence.

“You don’t want to feel what we’re feeling, because we empty. We empty as hell. Don’t nobody even know," said Monica Collins.

Comments / 17

smh in milwaukee
6d ago

so wrong he had his whole life ahead of him and then somebody snatched it over something stupid I am so sorry that the family has to go through this

9
Dani Rivera
6d ago

Milwaukee's Mayor, DA and Governor all have these kids blood on their hands!!! The laws in this city need to change ASAP before someone else buries their child!!! 😡 My sincerest condolences go out to this young man's family!! 😢🙏

6
Matt Gamble
5d ago

I feel terrible for the families of these children, but I would like to know what these families are doing with the leadership of this city. Where is the Mayor? Where is the DA? Why is no one ever held accountable. I have $100 says when the catch those responsible they have extensive criminal records and should have been locked up. Stop voting for this rotating door of criminal justice. Lock these thugs up. If it is a disproportionate group being locked up then it is because that disproportional group is responsible for the crime. We had $3,000,000 people in the woods with guns over the last two weeks and NO MURDERS. This is NOT a gun issue. This is a society and crime issue. Ugh. This makes me literally sick to my stomach.

