Medical pillar of Cuero community retires after 6 decades of service

“Dr. Raymond Reese truly treats the whole patient and that is the legacy he leaves” - Lynn Falcone, CRH CEO

Dr. Reese celebrated his 60 year medical career on Dec. 2 with colleagues, friends and community members.

Dr. Reese celebrated his 60 year medical career on Dec. 2 with colleagues, friends and community members. Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Regional Hospital, presented Dr. Reese, one of Cuero’s biggest Gobbler fans, a letterman jacket at his retirement celebration.

By Emily Weatherly

Contributing Writer

On Friday, Dec. 2, Dr. Raymond Reese retired, seeing his last patient right up to his retirement reception held at Cuero Regional Hospital. In typical Dr. Reese fashion, he arrived a few minutes late to his own reception due to his final patient visit going beyond the scheduled time, which speaks to the level of compassionate and patient care he has provided over his many years of service to DeWitt county and the surrounding counties.

“That is a testament to Dr. Reese’s legacy; the patient always comes first, even before his retirement,” said nurse to Dr. Reese, Lee Ann Solis, LVN at Cuero Medical Clinic.

Over 100 staff members, patients, friends, former hospital leadership and community members lined the halls of Cuero Regional Hospital to properly send off Dr. Reese. Many of the well wishers carried signs sharing their deep appreciation and respect for his legacy of compassionate care. Dr. Reese worked his way down the hallway slowly, taking the extra time to read each one, sharing his memories along the path, as well as hugs and a few tears.

“Dr. Reese is the ultimate servant having cared for his community for more than 60 years as a family medicine physician in Cuero,” said Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Regional Hospital. “He has delivered over 2,200 babies over the years, worked countless hours in the Emergency Room, has seen patients in the Bohman Clinic and Cuero Medical Clinic, and cared for admitted patients at Cuero Regional Hospital. Dr. Reese is a physician, and a true gentleman, dedicated to his faith, profession, and patients. They really don’t make physicians like him anymore,” said Falcone. “He truly treats the whole patient and that is the legacy he leaves.”

Dr. Reese’s advice is that “the art of medicine is so important – lay your hands on the patient and communicate with them. The patient depends on you and foremost, be humble.”

Cuero Regional Hospital honored Dr. Reese’s retirement, as well as his undying love for the Cuero Gobblers as a Cuero graduate himself, with a Cuero Gobblers letterman jacket, complete with Cuero Regional Hospital logos on the sleeves of the jacket. Falcone shared in her remarks during the presentation of the letterman jacket, “Dr. Reese is the biggest Cuero Gobbler fan in the county, so we are pleased to present you with an updated Gobbler letterman’s jacket.”

Next, Cuero Mayor Sara Post Meyer addressed the large audience, “Outside of his patients, many of you probably recall seeing Dr. Reese out coaching the area little leagues, often out on the baseball diamond still wearing his hospital lab coat.” Meyer then read a proclamation on behalf of the City of Cuero and Cuero City Council.

City of Cuero

DeWitt County, Texas

PROCLAMATION

On the Occasion of his Retirement

Dr. Raymond R. Reese

Whereas, we are here today to express special recognition to Dr. Raymond R.Reese and to honor him for his distinguished sixty plus year career as a family physician serving Cuero, Texas; and

Whereas, Dr. Reese graduated from Cuero High School in 1953 and went to the University of Texas at Austin and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy in 1957; and

Whereas, Dr. Reese went on to UTMB Galveston and completed his medical degree in 1961 and his residency at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas in 1962; and

Whereas, Dr. Reese has provided compassionate care to the Cuero community,

always focused on the patients wellbeing; and

Whereas, Cuero Regional Hospital and the entire Cuero community wish to express its sincere appreciation to Dr. Reese for his dedication to the outstanding care of his patients over the last sixty years; and

Whereas, this proclamation is presented to Dr. Raymond Reese to serve as a reminder that although he is retiring, his legacy of compassionate, patient-centered care will be remembered always.

Now, Therefore, I, Sara Post Meyer, Mayor of the City of Cuero and on behalf of our governing body and the citizens of Cuero, do hereby present this Proclamation to Dr. Raymond R. Reese as a testimonial to the faithful and dedicated services which he has performed for the past 60 years, with our best wishes for continued success and happiness in the future.

