ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Woman killed in single-car crash near Chillicothe

PEORIA C0UNTY (25 News Now) - A woman was killed late Wednesday afternoon a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called about 4:15 p.m. to the 5900 block of East Hart Lane. The department said the 44-year old woman was ejected from the vehicle, which...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
25newsnow.com

Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

Arrest made in connection with September homicide

Peoria police have made an arrest in a September homicide case. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop at Abington and Jefferson in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue. Police say they found a handgun with an extended...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified

MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Moultrie County Man Arrested On Murder Charges

A Lovington man has been arrested on murder charges. 52-year-old Matthew E. Nation of Lovington was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation for first-degree murder, a Class M Felony. The incident occurred September 26th at 3:30 AM, when the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, 21 miles southeast of Decatur.
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
1470 WMBD

Man pleads not guilty to Pekin homicide

PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin man has pleaded not guilty to the death of a neighbor starting with an assault on Halloween. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Kolby Kincade, 20, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday to counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Home Invasion. Kincade...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Teen shot expected to be OK, says police

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a 16-year-old shot in Peoria does not have life-threatening injuries. Police said later that the 16-year-old male was inside of an apartment and shot multiple times. Detectives, patrol officers and lab officers canvassed the area for possible leads. Police responded at around 1:33...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
MORTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

90 year old woman dies in crash near Leroy

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The McLean County Coroner says a 90-year-old woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Leroy. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder says 90-year-old Josephine Athhouse died from multiple blunt force injuries after her SUV crashed into an automobile Monday afternoon at the intersection of 3100 East at 400 North Road, just east of Leroy.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

15-year-old arrested, attempted carjacking while fleeing from Peoria Police

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old woman wanted in connection with two separate incidents was arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Sgt. Amy Dotson says the 15-year-old was identified at around 6:27 p.m. walking in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin and fled police on foot. The...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy