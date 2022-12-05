Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
Police say one person is dead after a crash in southeast Bloomington
Authorities say one person is dead after a crash Friday night in southeast Bloomington. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near Ireland Grove Road and Hershey Road, Bloomington Police said. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. As of around 8:40 p.m., police were still...
25newsnow.com
Woman killed in single-car crash near Chillicothe
PEORIA C0UNTY (25 News Now) - A woman was killed late Wednesday afternoon a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called about 4:15 p.m. to the 5900 block of East Hart Lane. The department said the 44-year old woman was ejected from the vehicle, which...
25newsnow.com
Shots fired at apartment complex Saturday in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after a woman says she woke up to bullet holes in her apartment, Saturday. Sgt. Jeff Longfellow says police were called to the 700 block of N Golfcrest around 10:45 am to a report of shots fired. After arriving, police were unable to find any evidence.
wcbu.org
Arrest made in connection with September homicide
Peoria police have made an arrest in a September homicide case. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop at Abington and Jefferson in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Jamarion Lee on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue. Police say they found a handgun with an extended...
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Moultrie County Man Arrested On Murder Charges
A Lovington man has been arrested on murder charges. 52-year-old Matthew E. Nation of Lovington was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation for first-degree murder, a Class M Felony. The incident occurred September 26th at 3:30 AM, when the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, 21 miles southeast of Decatur.
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
1470 WMBD
Man pleads not guilty to Pekin homicide
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin man has pleaded not guilty to the death of a neighbor starting with an assault on Halloween. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Kolby Kincade, 20, pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Thursday to counts of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Home Invasion. Kincade...
25newsnow.com
Teen shot expected to be OK, says police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a 16-year-old shot in Peoria does not have life-threatening injuries. Police said later that the 16-year-old male was inside of an apartment and shot multiple times. Detectives, patrol officers and lab officers canvassed the area for possible leads. Police responded at around 1:33...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
25newsnow.com
90 year old woman dies in crash near Leroy
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The McLean County Coroner says a 90-year-old woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash near Leroy. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder says 90-year-old Josephine Athhouse died from multiple blunt force injuries after her SUV crashed into an automobile Monday afternoon at the intersection of 3100 East at 400 North Road, just east of Leroy.
1470 WMBD
Police arrest man for Peoria’s 17th homicide, also faces charges in other cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been arrested in connection with a homicide from September, and also faces charges in three other cases. Peoria Police say Domonicue Linwood, 24, faces charges in one case of First-Degree Murder, and counts in other cases ranging from Armed Robbery to Home Invasion.
Police actively searching for wanted fugitive possibly hiding in Three Oaks Recreation in Crystal Lake
Police are actively searching for a wanted fugitive who fled from them Thursday morning and is believed to be hiding in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Virginia Road and Teckler Street in […]
1470 WMBD
Woman not facing Drug Induced Homicide charge following arrest Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a Peoria woman is so far not facing the charge of Drug-Induced Homicide she was booked on, but officials remain concerned nonetheless. Sharon Lucy, 58 and who has a lengthy arrest history in Peoria County, was booked Tuesday on that...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Another Pontiac Correctional Center Correctional Officer attacked
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A day after a union picket over safety at the Pontiac Correctional Center, we’re told another Correctional Officer was injured at the facility. The AFSCME Union President tells 25 News, again, it was an officer, and inmate incident just before 10 AM Thursday. That...
25newsnow.com
Convicted McLean County drug dealer sentenced to 18 years in prison
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man who said he resorted to sell drugs in the Twin Cities to get his family’s food truck up and running was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Edward Holmes, 51, was one of McLean County’s biggest drug dealers, if not the...
25newsnow.com
15-year-old arrested, attempted carjacking while fleeing from Peoria Police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old woman wanted in connection with two separate incidents was arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Sgt. Amy Dotson says the 15-year-old was identified at around 6:27 p.m. walking in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin and fled police on foot. The...
