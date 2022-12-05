ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
406mtsports.com

Montana State takes another step toward indoor practice facility

BOZEMAN — One of the best weeks in Montana State athletics history included a small but important step for MSU’s proposed indoor practice facility. During its meeting Nov. 18 in Bozeman, the Montana University System’s Board of Regents authorized MSU to spend up to $1.5 million “toward programming and design services” for an indoor facility. The authorization allows MSU to hire an architect, do feasibility studies, complete facility drawings and figure out exactly how much funding is needed to build the multi-sport complex, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Offers Elementary Teachers 6-Week Paid Summer STEM Experience

BOZEMAN — Montana State University is recruiting elementary school teachers for a summer program that offers hands-on research experiences and fresh ideas for bringing science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, into their classrooms. Teachers will also gain skills in developing curriculums that combine STEM with Montana’s Indian Education for All mandate.
BOZEMAN, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

Montana State chemical engineering professor wins education awards

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University chemical engineering professor has won a pair of national awards for her work to develop innovative approaches for instructing her students and preparing them for their careers. Stephanie Wettstein, associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering in MSU’s Norm Asbjornson...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Need to Dance? Epic EDM Concert Announced for 2023

With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023

It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Extension’s Golden Triangle Cropping Seminars Set for January 2023

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension will host its annual cropping seminar series Jan. 9-13, 2023, in the Golden Triangle area of north-central Montana. Speakers will cover topics such as cereal grain varieties, pulse management, soil fertility management and estate planning. Interested individuals can attend seminars in Chester, Choteau,...
BOZEMAN, MT
jeffersoncountycourier.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
