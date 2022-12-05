Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Learn how the Victorians celebrated Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House
(WLUK) -- The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is hosting A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood ahead of the holidays. The Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style. BCHS encourages people of all ages to learn about the original Christmas traditions. Tours will be available along with family...
Fox11online.com
Enjoy Christmas in the Mansion in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- You can celebrate all things Christmas along the Lakeshore. Christmas in the Mansion is taking place in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke with the Executive Director of the Rahr-West Art Museum, Gregory Vadney, about the festive event. Click on the videos to watch the segments. Christmas...
Fox11online.com
Vietnam veteran honored with Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- It was an emotional day for a Kaukauna Veteran after receiving the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher. Veteran Mike Weaver was surprised to find out he would be this years recipient. "I'm kind of stunned actually,...
Fox11online.com
Jo Dee Messina to play Epic Event Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Country music star Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Epic Event Center. Tickets to the Feb. 24 concert went on sale Friday. Prices range from $25-$65. Messina's career has seen nine number one hits and 16 songs in the top 40. Her songs include "Bye, Bye," "Lesson in Leavin'" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California."
Fox11online.com
Green Bay looking for public feedback in school superintendent search
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay school district wants to hear from the public on what qualifications and characteristics it should look for in the next superintendent. District residents can respond to an online survey to share their opinions. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. They can also take part in focus groups scheduled on Jan. 10:
Fox11online.com
Evers to hold listening session in Green Bay to discuss state budget
(WLUK) -- With a new two-year state budget on the horizon, Gov. Tony Evers is planning stops around the state, including in Green Bay, to hear from citizens. The Dec. 20 listening session is set for 5:30-7 p.m. at the STEM Innovation Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Those who would like to attend can register online.
Fox11online.com
No charges filed in City of Marinette shooting
MARINETTE (WLUK) – The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers found...
Fox11online.com
Meyer, Heffner lead Green Bay in victory over UMKC
GREEN BAY, Wis. – (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, and the Phoenix secured a 70-64 win against the Kansas City Roos at home Saturday. The Phoenix (2-8, 1-1 HL) picked up their first nonconference win of the season. Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in a solid all-around effort.
Fox11online.com
GB women's hoops took 2nd half control in win over NDSU
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) The Green Bay women's basketball team beat the North Dakota State Bison 70-52 at home Saturday on the strength of two season-high performances from Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz. The pair each led the Phoenix (5-3, 1-1 HL) with 18 points each. Levy...
Fox11online.com
Sidelined this season, Bjorge looks to come back stronger
DE PERE (WLUK) -- This was supposed to be Claire Bjorge's time. After playing alongside the program's all-time scoring leader Jordan Meulemans her first two years, Bjorge was set to become the leader of the De Pere girls basketball team this season as the lone returning starter, in addition to being a quality player.
Fox11online.com
Schabusiness trial could be delayed by latest competency exam
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work continues to schedule another competency exam for Taylor Schabusiness, a process which could delay her scheduled March 6 trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad...
Comments / 0