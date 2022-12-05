Read full article on original website
Related
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
iheart.com
Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles
The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Digital Trends
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Comments / 0