California State

GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
iheart.com

Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles

The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
CAR AND DRIVER

Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV

The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
Top Speed

The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built

Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
HAWAII STATE
Top Speed

Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
torquenews.com

New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style

Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.

Community Policy