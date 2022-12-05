Read full article on original website
Review: The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque—Here to Make Christmas Cheer Queer
The Buttcracker (playing at the Greenhouse Theater Center through December 31) is a Nutcracker Burlesque, a Yule pantomime with elements of comedy, magic and circus that blends all the qualities you’d want in evening holiday entertainment: compelling narrative, gorgeous flapper-era cinematic choreography and some vaudeville humor mixed with burlesque moves. In addition to all the visual and auditory fun, you can order drinks titled “Make the Yuletide Gay” (boldly serving up the key ingredients of the Negroni, Spagliato… with Prosecco), and, naturally, the “Buttcracker” itself (a vodka and gin concoction). In fact, the whole Buttcracker evening is more than a show—it’s an event that proves that the producers know how to build community with a big party vibe, starting with a cocktail hour that includes craft vendors from local artists (Thursday nights), or special pre-show performances (Friday and Saturday nights), and brunch fare (at Sunday matinees).
Review: In Aftersun, First Time Filmmaker Charlotte Wells Captures Human Emotion, Experience on Film
There comes a time in everyone’s life when, sometimes out of the blue and sometimes through hard work from a therapist’s couch, each of us realizes that our parents are, actually, just people. That they had lives before we existed, that they make mistakes and bad decisions, that they, in fact, don’t know everything and might not actually be perfect. Above all, we realize that they have complicated emotional lives informed by their own traumas, insecurities and upbringings. It’s a jarring experience, and once it happens, the realization can cast a long shadow back on memories from long ago, changing the way we think about certain experiences, moments or conversations. In her feature film directorial debut, Aftersun, Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells examines such ethereal themes as if they are sunbeams caught in a prism or grains of sand brushed off sun-kissed skin.
Review: Beabadoobee’s Vitality Matched Her Devoted Fans’ Enthusiasm
Singer and songwriter Beabadoobee, the musical pseudonym of Beatrice Kristi Laus, brought her imaginative universe of Beatopia to the Riviera Theatre this past Tuesday evening. After finding viral success with some of her more lo-fi cuts in the crevices of the internet, Beabadoobee has become a staple name in the indie music scene. You’ve more than likely at some point stumbled upon some moody teenager’s TikTok video with “Death Bed” by Powfu featuring Bea as the background music back in 2020 (along with literally every other video you’d scroll past). This song had the internet in its grasp for an admittedly annoying amount of time that I almost forgot that it was just a sample of Bea’s original song “Coffee.” Fortunately, beating this dead horse cleared a path for Beatrice’s success in the industry; although I will say “Death Bed” is just short of mediocre. Bea’s extensive library of music is worth deep-diving into, especially her latest record Beatopia.
On the Road: Legendary Actor Gabriel Byrne Walks With His Ghosts in Autobiographical Broadway Show
“I’m an immigrant and an exile,” Gabriel Byrne begins his autobiographical solo show at the century-old Music Box Theatre on Broadway. For two hours-plus, the legendary Irish actor tells stories of his childhood, growing up in a poor Dublin family, and gives us a taste of how he became an actor, rather than a priest. Walking With Ghosts is the theatrical version of Byrne’s recent memoir of the same title. Byrne is a beguiling performer but for most of the show, I felt that he was holding back from sharing any truly personal insights, even about how he feels about being an immigrant and an exile. Lonny Price, a veteran director of Broadway, West End, TV and film productions, directs.
Review: Broadway Rising Chronicles the Cost, Both Human and Financial, of the Great White Way’s Pandemic Closure
Although some may not have considered the arts an essential function during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the city of New York, the theater industry employs nearly 100,000 artists and craftspeople. So when the year-and-a-half-long shutdown occurred beginning in March 2020, suddenly all of those people were without work—from ushers and doormen to actors, dancers, musicians, costume designers, and producers, to name just a few. As the documentary Broadway Rising reminds us, even the dry-cleaning businesses charged with cleaning costumes after every performance were hurting and scrambling to find a way to either turn their special skills into remote work or find new ways of feeding themselves and their families.
Review: Conversations Become Compelling in iPhone-made There There
Writer/director Andrew Bujalski seems to go out of way not to repeat himself, both in terms of subject matter and the way in which he shoots his unique movies (Funny Ha Ha, Computer Chess, and his last work, 2018’s terrific Support the Girls). His latest effort, There There (which he also edited) was shot by his usual cinematographer, Matthias Grunsky, entirely on iPhones. The film is made up of a series of short-film dialogues between two characters, with one of the pair carrying over into the next vignette. If I understand the way this film was made, each person in these two-person scenes was shot separately, with Bujalski editing things together to seem like both people are in a conversation. That is taking COVID restrictions to the nth degree, but if you don’t know that the filmmaker and actors did that going in, it’s tough to tell because each exchange feels intimate and gripping in a way that can only be accomplished by putting two people in the same space.
Review: In Glass Onion, Detective Benoit Blanc Returns for a Burn-the-Rich Murder Mystery
As much as I enjoyed writer/director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, nothing quite prepared me for how much I laughed during the follow-up Glass Onion, the mystery-solving adventure of the world’s greatest detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) that peers into the lives of the rich, influential and supremely stupid. One of Johnson’s goals seems simple: to help us understand Blanc’s place in pop culture. He is a known quantity around the world, has Zoom get-togethers with other greats in their respective fields (the cameos in this movie are absurd and cause for celebration); we even learn a little bit about his home life. So when he shows up to an exclusive murder-mystery weekend gathering thrown for the closest friends of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), people are surprised to see him but don’t really question it, thinking Miles has hired him to help with the mystery at hand—just another example of the host reminding them how rich and influential he is. Except Miles has no idea why Blanc is there, either.
Review: The Wonder Puts a Town’s Faith, and One Nurse’s Resolve, to the Test
The official place and time stamp on director Sebastián Lelio’s (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience) latest, The Wonder, is the Irish Midlands circa 1862 (13 years after the Great Famine, for which many Irish still firmly blame the British). The real importance of this period is that it represented a moment when some still clung to old ways and beliefs (mostly informed by religion) while others allowed the “modern” world to creep into their society, where science and fact ruled the day—or at least they made a strong showing. Based on the book by Emma Donoghue (who also had a hand in adapting, along with Lelio and Alice Birch), The Wonder is about many things, but at its core, it centers on challenging the faith of a community in order to get to the truth of a supposed miracle, even if the community in question would rather their faith remain intact.
Review: Tilda Swinton Plays Mother and Daughter in Haunting, Hypnotic The Eternal Daughter
Haunting and mysterious from the first frame, the latest from writer/director Joanna Hogg is the story of filmmaker Julie and her elderly mother Rosalind (both played quite distinctly by Tilda Swinton), who decide to take a short holiday at a hotel that used to be the family home when the elder woman was just a girl. And in case you were wondering, yes, these are the same two mother-daughter characters from The Souvenir & The Souvenir Part II, now both played by Swinton. Julie is there to begin work on her next film, but is having trouble concentrating, or even sleeping, because of strange sounds she hears at night, as well as a general haunting vibe she gets from her surroundings. In more ways than one, The Eternal Daughter is a ghost story, but most of the ghosts are powerful memories and family secrets that must be unpacked between the two women.
Review: Spoiler Alert Explores the Beginning, End and Building Blocks in the Middle of a Loving, Long-Term Relationship
Full disclosure: I used to read Michael Ausiello’s writing in TV Guide and Entertainment Weekly, but I had no idea going into Spoiler Alert that the film was based on his 2017 memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which chronicles his relationship with partner (and eventual husband) Kit Cowan. In some ways, the film plays out like a PG-13 version of the recent Bros, examining the tricky and complex nature of gay relationships. But eventually, Spoiler Alert turns into something transformative when it becomes the story of a two people who become even closer when one of them falls ill.
Review: The Backseat Lovers Are Barely Old Enough To Drive, But Are Talented Well Beyond Their Years
The Backseat Lovers‘ Major label debut Waiting To Spill dropped into my inbox a few months ago and I was immediately struck by two things: a) how had I never heard of this band (?!), and b) how unusual is it for a Major to release an album by an incredibly young group that seems to actually be, you know, a working band? Some digging uncovered that the group had a couple decent Spotify hits, but they didn’t have the kind of footprint you’d expect from a group being groomed for the Majors. Which meant a real, new band focused on their music and not their influencer status might have somehow infiltrated the Major label system again!
Review: A Twisted Spin on Santa, Violent Night is Mostly Obvious Humor and Intermittent Action
From the production/stunt team that brought us such films as John Wick, Nobody, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw comes the Christmas-themed actioner Violent Night. The film borrows heavily from everything from Home Alone and Die Hard to Bad Santa and Christmas Vacation to bring us a dark, bloody, and sometimes humorous take on exactly how Santa Claus goes about his business on Christmas Eve, his apparently gruesome origin story, and how much he’s willing to sacrifice for the kids who really need his special brand of magic.
Review: Middling Animation Keeps an Otherwise Zippy, Funny Strange World From Being Memorable
After the success of Encanto, Walt Disney Animation is back with something a little less compelling but equally colorful and perhaps even more creative, Strange World, from director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana, Winnie the Pooh) and writer/co-director Qui Nguyen (co-writer of Raya and the Last Dragon). This time around we’re introduced to the Clades, a family of explorers led by Jaeger (Dennis Quaid), who live in a mysterious land called Avalonia, which is surrounded by impenetrable mountains that Jaeger is endlessly trying to find a way around.
Review: A Wounded Fawn Attempts to Combine Serial Killer Horror with Artistic Introspection
After an array of indie hits as a producer (A Horrible Way To Die, Cheap Thrills, We Are Still Here) and a pair of well-received features as a director (Jakob’s Wife, Girl on the Third Floor), writer-director Travis Stevens aims his next horror-themed arrow at something more surreal, psychological, and rooted in mythology, with mixed but largely unnerving results.
Review: Protomartyr with Kelley Deal Delivers a Raucous Set for an Enraptured Thalia Hall
Protomartyr have been kicking around the indie-rock and punk scenes for over a decade now and their story is defined by more of a slog than a meteoric rise-and-fall. They’re booked by festivals sparingly, with their small but feverish fanbase turning out to small-ish rock clubs. And yet their growing discography has become a beloved body of work amongst critics and moody post-punk fans.
Dialogs: Patti Smith, a Woman of Depth, Artistry, and Love for Humanity, Lights up the Music Box
When I hear the name Patti Smith, so many images are conjured in my mind. The 1970s at Club 950, No Exit, and Neo were teeming with people sporting mohawks and clothes held together by safety pins. The music was loud, angry, and confrontational. I was terrified of this “new wave.” One voice stood out for me singing, “Jesus died for somebody’s sins but not mine.” The Catholic girl in me was genuinely shocked but I could not turn away. Smith’s album, Horses, was released in 1975 but I didn’t hear it until I left for college. I have followed her career for over 40 years and still look to her as an example of an artist living their truth. Patti Smith has released a new book called A Book of Days, which displays photographs from her life as an artist, musician, wife, and mother. She appeared at the Music Box Theatre yesterday as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival fall series,
Review: Steven Spielberg Channels His Own Childhood into Mid-Century Family Drama The Fabelmans
One would assume that a Steven Spielberg film that is a thinly veiled biography a young Steven Spielberg would feel more personal, and certainly elements of The Fabelmans do. But there’s something about this particular telling, co-written by Spielberg and frequent collaborator, playwright Tony Kushner (last year’s West Side Story), that kept me at a distance because it doesn’t dig deep enough into what drove young Sammy Fabelman to want to be a working film artist. Part of the reason behind that is that the movie centers almost as much on his far less interesting parents as it does on Sammy.
Review: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Features Stunning Animation, Plenty of Humanity and Just a Bit of Terror
If you had told me earlier this year that I would see a film version of Pinocchio that featured a cameo by Mussolini, I probably would have guessed that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was up to his old tricks again. Indeed, the properly titled Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio does feature the Italian dictator as part of the film’s rise-of-fascism backdrop (not his first film to examine the corruptive virus of fascism). It is the perfect landscape to tell a story about who the real puppets are in this world and who are truly free. Del Toro (who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Patrick McHale) directed this stunning stop-motion reworking of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale alongside animation legend Mark Gustafson (The Adventures of Mark Twain; Fantastic Mr. Fox; Return to Oz; The PJs), and the resulting work is both beautiful and low-level terrifying—exactly the kind of movie kids of all ages should be able to appreciate.
Review: Russell Crowe Directs His Way Into a Bit of a Bad Hand in Poker Face
As much as I’m a fan of films that mix tones and genres to create something new, I confess that the biggest issue I have with the Russell Crowe-directed Australian feature Poker Face is that it can’t decide what it wants to be. Depending on which sliver of the story you step into, the movie is a tale of boyhood friendship that continues through adulthood; it’s a heist thriller about a group of thieves breaking into a billionaire’s house to steal his art collection while said billionaire and his buddies are hiding in a panic room trying to foil the crime; it’s a family drama about a dying father trying to set the stage for his daughter and cheating wife after his death; or it’s a tense story about a high-stakes poker game that could seal the fate of its winner. And of course because Poker Face is all of these things, it’s actually none of them.
Review: Family Drama Memories of My Father Channels A Deep Father/Son Relationship Alongside Shallow Colombian Politics
After truly enjoying his previous few films (The Queen of Spain, The Artist and the Model, and the Oscar-nominated animated feature Chico & Rita), director Fernando Trueba’s latest, Memories of My Father, is a bit of a letdown, if only because of it assumes viewers know more about Colombian political history than most of us do, and it wouldn’t have taken much to clue us into the fluctuating situation in the violent 1970s, up until the late 1980s, when the writer’s professor father and human rights activist Héctor Abad Gómez (Javier Cámara) was assassinated in their hometown of Medellin.
