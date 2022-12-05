Read full article on original website
Review: The Backseat Lovers Are Barely Old Enough To Drive, But Are Talented Well Beyond Their Years
The Backseat Lovers‘ Major label debut Waiting To Spill dropped into my inbox a few months ago and I was immediately struck by two things: a) how had I never heard of this band (?!), and b) how unusual is it for a Major to release an album by an incredibly young group that seems to actually be, you know, a working band? Some digging uncovered that the group had a couple decent Spotify hits, but they didn’t have the kind of footprint you’d expect from a group being groomed for the Majors. Which meant a real, new band focused on their music and not their influencer status might have somehow infiltrated the Major label system again!
Review: Conversations Become Compelling in iPhone-made There There
Writer/director Andrew Bujalski seems to go out of way not to repeat himself, both in terms of subject matter and the way in which he shoots his unique movies (Funny Ha Ha, Computer Chess, and his last work, 2018’s terrific Support the Girls). His latest effort, There There (which he also edited) was shot by his usual cinematographer, Matthias Grunsky, entirely on iPhones. The film is made up of a series of short-film dialogues between two characters, with one of the pair carrying over into the next vignette. If I understand the way this film was made, each person in these two-person scenes was shot separately, with Bujalski editing things together to seem like both people are in a conversation. That is taking COVID restrictions to the nth degree, but if you don’t know that the filmmaker and actors did that going in, it’s tough to tell because each exchange feels intimate and gripping in a way that can only be accomplished by putting two people in the same space.
Review: In Aftersun, First Time Filmmaker Charlotte Wells Captures Human Emotion, Experience on Film
There comes a time in everyone’s life when, sometimes out of the blue and sometimes through hard work from a therapist’s couch, each of us realizes that our parents are, actually, just people. That they had lives before we existed, that they make mistakes and bad decisions, that they, in fact, don’t know everything and might not actually be perfect. Above all, we realize that they have complicated emotional lives informed by their own traumas, insecurities and upbringings. It’s a jarring experience, and once it happens, the realization can cast a long shadow back on memories from long ago, changing the way we think about certain experiences, moments or conversations. In her feature film directorial debut, Aftersun, Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells examines such ethereal themes as if they are sunbeams caught in a prism or grains of sand brushed off sun-kissed skin.
Interview: Beth Orton Discusses the Intimacy of Her New Album Weather Alive
When I first became obsessed with British singer Beth Orton’s first album Trailer Park (1996), her combination of folk and electronic beats so completely infected my being to the point where it felt like a shocking change in the atmosphere around me. The clouds rolled in and made things a bit darker, while at the same time, my heart soared because I’d rarely heard a signer be so vulnerable and intimate—she wasn’t just singing about emotional torment, she was actively going through it as she was singing. It was like Method singing, and she continued the trend with 1999’s Central Reservation, 2002’s Daybreaker, and 2006’s Comfort of Strangers. Over the course of her career, she’s collaborated with everyone from The Chemical Brothers and William Orbit to Nick Cave.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Review: Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams Warmly Chronicles the Life, Work and Long-Term Impact of Salvatore Ferragamo
Carrie Bradshaw loved her Manolos. Anyone can spot a Louboutin a mile away what with that flashy red sole. And Ferragamo’s? Ferragamos, as one learns in Luda Guadagnino’s elucidating new documentary about the shoemaker, changed the game entirely, and before there even was a game. The eponymous brand from designer, inventor and businessman Salvator Ferragamo, Guadagnino gives the man his due in Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, a charming and thoughtful chronicle that offers as much about the man and his work as his background, family and long-lasting impact on the fashion industry.
Review: Filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu Goes Surreal, Contemplative in Sort-of Biopic Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Having won five Academy Awards, filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu (Babel, Biutiful, Birdman, The Revenant) has made his first film to be shot in his native Mexico since 2000’s Amores Perros. The result is his most surreal and personal expression to date, as he stares down the barrel of 60 and contemplates his life, reputation, and legacy with humor, self deprecation, and the penetrating sense of loss. Like his fellow Three Amigos (also including Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón), Iñárritu has had his greatest cinematic successes working within the Hollywood system (all three have won Oscars, for starters), so his sense of identity is warped. This is the struggle at the forefront for Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho) in Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, a film that manages to be both epic in its visual language and scope but beyond intimate in is questions about remembering where you came from versus who you are at your existential core.
Review: Steven Spielberg Channels His Own Childhood into Mid-Century Family Drama The Fabelmans
One would assume that a Steven Spielberg film that is a thinly veiled biography a young Steven Spielberg would feel more personal, and certainly elements of The Fabelmans do. But there’s something about this particular telling, co-written by Spielberg and frequent collaborator, playwright Tony Kushner (last year’s West Side Story), that kept me at a distance because it doesn’t dig deep enough into what drove young Sammy Fabelman to want to be a working film artist. Part of the reason behind that is that the movie centers almost as much on his far less interesting parents as it does on Sammy.
On the Road: Legendary Actor Gabriel Byrne Walks With His Ghosts in Autobiographical Broadway Show
“I’m an immigrant and an exile,” Gabriel Byrne begins his autobiographical solo show at the century-old Music Box Theatre on Broadway. For two hours-plus, the legendary Irish actor tells stories of his childhood, growing up in a poor Dublin family, and gives us a taste of how he became an actor, rather than a priest. Walking With Ghosts is the theatrical version of Byrne’s recent memoir of the same title. Byrne is a beguiling performer but for most of the show, I felt that he was holding back from sharing any truly personal insights, even about how he feels about being an immigrant and an exile. Lonny Price, a veteran director of Broadway, West End, TV and film productions, directs.
Review: Russell Crowe Directs His Way Into a Bit of a Bad Hand in Poker Face
As much as I’m a fan of films that mix tones and genres to create something new, I confess that the biggest issue I have with the Russell Crowe-directed Australian feature Poker Face is that it can’t decide what it wants to be. Depending on which sliver of the story you step into, the movie is a tale of boyhood friendship that continues through adulthood; it’s a heist thriller about a group of thieves breaking into a billionaire’s house to steal his art collection while said billionaire and his buddies are hiding in a panic room trying to foil the crime; it’s a family drama about a dying father trying to set the stage for his daughter and cheating wife after his death; or it’s a tense story about a high-stakes poker game that could seal the fate of its winner. And of course because Poker Face is all of these things, it’s actually none of them.
Review: Will Smith Stars in Emancipation, a Story of Enslavement, War, Faith and Triumph
Set about 100 years apart, there are two films out right now built around real-life photographs of brutalized Black bodies that resulted in public outrage and instigated policy change in American law (if not always in American minds). The first is the Emmet Till story Till (still in theaters), the painstaking re-creation of the death and aftermath of the 14-year-old Chicago boy whose mother’s insistence that the world see her dead son’s mangled face kickstarted the early stages of the Civil Rights movement.
Review: The Wonder Puts a Town’s Faith, and One Nurse’s Resolve, to the Test
The official place and time stamp on director Sebastián Lelio’s (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience) latest, The Wonder, is the Irish Midlands circa 1862 (13 years after the Great Famine, for which many Irish still firmly blame the British). The real importance of this period is that it represented a moment when some still clung to old ways and beliefs (mostly informed by religion) while others allowed the “modern” world to creep into their society, where science and fact ruled the day—or at least they made a strong showing. Based on the book by Emma Donoghue (who also had a hand in adapting, along with Lelio and Alice Birch), The Wonder is about many things, but at its core, it centers on challenging the faith of a community in order to get to the truth of a supposed miracle, even if the community in question would rather their faith remain intact.
Last Minute Plans: Dan Ozzi Is A “Sellout” At Gman Tavern
Music critic Dan Ozzi is well known for his sharp insight and even sharper wit in his writing. So I was excited about his decision to tackle a topic largely foreign to today’s music fans—the notion of a musician “selling out” is a bit of a quaint notion these days—in his latest book Sellout.
Review: Gender Bends in Midsommer Flight’s Twelfth Night
William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is a mistaken-identity rom-com designed as a frolic to entertain at the end of the holiday season (there is nothing about Christmas in this play itself). That it is Shakespeare at his most broadly comic can be summed up in the names given three major characters: Sir Toby Belch; Sir Andrew Aguecheek (ague means violent fever); and Malvolio (which means ill will).
Review: Broadway Rising Chronicles the Cost, Both Human and Financial, of the Great White Way’s Pandemic Closure
Although some may not have considered the arts an essential function during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the city of New York, the theater industry employs nearly 100,000 artists and craftspeople. So when the year-and-a-half-long shutdown occurred beginning in March 2020, suddenly all of those people were without work—from ushers and doormen to actors, dancers, musicians, costume designers, and producers, to name just a few. As the documentary Broadway Rising reminds us, even the dry-cleaning businesses charged with cleaning costumes after every performance were hurting and scrambling to find a way to either turn their special skills into remote work or find new ways of feeding themselves and their families.
Review: Family Drama Memories of My Father Channels A Deep Father/Son Relationship Alongside Shallow Colombian Politics
After truly enjoying his previous few films (The Queen of Spain, The Artist and the Model, and the Oscar-nominated animated feature Chico & Rita), director Fernando Trueba’s latest, Memories of My Father, is a bit of a letdown, if only because of it assumes viewers know more about Colombian political history than most of us do, and it wouldn’t have taken much to clue us into the fluctuating situation in the violent 1970s, up until the late 1980s, when the writer’s professor father and human rights activist Héctor Abad Gómez (Javier Cámara) was assassinated in their hometown of Medellin.
Review: Noah Baumbach Embraces Absurdity, Uncertainty in Weird, Interesting White Noise
Filmmaker Noah Baumbach has made a career out of films that explore the absurdity of humanity, the seemingly arbitrary connections we forge and the ways we exhaust ourselves trying to make any of it mean anything at all. A contemporary of the likes of Wes Anderson and Paul Thomas Anderson, his films are often dialog-heavy and populated more by caricatures than characters. For White Noise, an adaptation of Don Delillo’s breakthrough 1985 satirical novel, Baumbach gets to go bigger than he’s ever gone, with a production that is bolder and more technically involved than anything he’s made to date. Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and more, the film isn’t always easy to follow or, to be honest, all that entertaining. But then again, it’s also a strikingly timely commentary on these modern times despite being set a sort of glossier 1980s era America, and at its core has something quite meaningful to say about the ways we try to make sense out of absurdity.
Review: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Features Stunning Animation, Plenty of Humanity and Just a Bit of Terror
If you had told me earlier this year that I would see a film version of Pinocchio that featured a cameo by Mussolini, I probably would have guessed that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was up to his old tricks again. Indeed, the properly titled Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio does feature the Italian dictator as part of the film’s rise-of-fascism backdrop (not his first film to examine the corruptive virus of fascism). It is the perfect landscape to tell a story about who the real puppets are in this world and who are truly free. Del Toro (who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Patrick McHale) directed this stunning stop-motion reworking of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale alongside animation legend Mark Gustafson (The Adventures of Mark Twain; Fantastic Mr. Fox; Return to Oz; The PJs), and the resulting work is both beautiful and low-level terrifying—exactly the kind of movie kids of all ages should be able to appreciate.
Review: Pond Brought Their Soaring Psychedelia to The Metro
With nine records in the bank and almost fifteen years of touring under their belts, Pond is a veteran outfit with a firm identity and established fanbase. Their output has been consistently satisfying for fans of their genre, which justifies the band’s underrated popularity, prominent festival booking, and well-attended club shows.
