whdh.com
Boston police turning to public for help in search for Allston shooting suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a shooting on Brighton Avenue early Sunday morning that left one person hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Allston after incident leaves person hospitalized
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following an incident overnight in Allston that has launched a police investigation. Crime scene tape could be seen stretched across Brighton Avenue as detectives scoured the area and left evidence markers in the street. No additional information was immediately available.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
Boston Police ask for public help identifying woman in connection with alleged Halloween assault
Boston Police is asking for public assistance identifying a female person of interest and a vehicle in connection with a Halloween assault investigation. According to Boston Police, an adult male confronted and fired a pellet or BB gun at another male before fleeing with the woman pictured above in the white SUV.
whdh.com
Cambridge police searching for suspect in break-in at Paddy’s pub
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning the public for help as they investigate a break-in early Friday morning at Paddy’s pub on Walden Street that was caught on camera. Paddy’s was broken into around 3:22 a.m., when a white male suspect wearing a dark mask was caught...
whdh.com
Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
whdh.com
Theater District shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Theater District late Sunday night. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets around 9 p.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. No additional information...
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal early morning crash in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash overnight in Hooksett that left one man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in around 1 a.m. found a green 20013 Hyundai Santa Fe that had failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a tree, officials said.
whdh.com
Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
whdh.com
Police investigating Foxboro crash that resulted in multiple injuries
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals. No additional information...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
whdh.com
Acton Police seek charges against driver in hit-and-run that injured teen
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton are honing in on a driver from Maynard, Mass., as their investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a 13-year-old continues. In a press release, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint focused on charges stemming from a November hit-and-run that originally left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
whdh.com
Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
whdh.com
OSHA investigating death of worker at Conley Terminal in South Bostson
BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston is being investigated by the state police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A 58-year-old Methuen man who was working for Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to maintenance...
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
whdh.com
Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter
BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
whdh.com
Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 on Friday, state police said. Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker .4 in Manchester around 7 p.m. found a Toyota Camry on its roof in the woods off the right side of the roadway, according to state police.
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman dies after being hit by vehicle outside doctor's office in Salem
SALEM, Mass. — A North Shore woman who was struck by a vehicle outside of a doctor's office in Salem has died of her injuries, according to police. Salem police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 11 a.m. Friday in the patient pickup area of North Shore Physicians Group at 331 Highland Ave.
