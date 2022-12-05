ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston police turning to public for help in search for Allston shooting suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a shooting on Brighton Avenue early Sunday morning that left one person hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Cambridge police searching for suspect in break-in at Paddy’s pub

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are turning the public for help as they investigate a break-in early Friday morning at Paddy’s pub on Walden Street that was caught on camera. Paddy’s was broken into around 3:22 a.m., when a white male suspect wearing a dark mask was caught...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Theater District shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Theater District late Sunday night. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets around 9 p.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. No additional information...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal early morning crash in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash overnight in Hooksett that left one man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in around 1 a.m. found a green 20013 Hyundai Santa Fe that had failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a tree, officials said.
HOOKSETT, NH
whdh.com

Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Foxboro crash that resulted in multiple injuries

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals. No additional information...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Acton Police seek charges against driver in hit-and-run that injured teen

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton are honing in on a driver from Maynard, Mass., as their investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a 13-year-old continues. In a press release, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint focused on charges stemming from a November hit-and-run that originally left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

OSHA investigating death of worker at Conley Terminal in South Bostson

BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston is being investigated by the state police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A 58-year-old Methuen man who was working for Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to maintenance...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 on Friday, state police said. Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker .4 in Manchester around 7 p.m. found a Toyota Camry on its roof in the woods off the right side of the roadway, according to state police.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy