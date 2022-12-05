ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada City, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento's Santa Parade canceled due to stormy weather

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Santa Parade will not happen this year because of the weather. The event normally takes place every year around the state Capitol park. Heavy rain and wind are expected Saturday across Northern California, and organizers of the parade don't want to risk damage to their equipment.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento city, county open warming centers for weekend storm

The city of Sacramento is making two facilities available for people seeking relief from this weekend’s windy, wet weather and they will stay open through next week. The county has also extended operations at another facility through Dec. 16. The city said it is opening its Outreach Engagement Center...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sierra snowstorm causes delays, closures on Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Travel on Highway 50 in the Sierra was slow-going for drivers on Sunday. There were intermittent closures due to avalanche control operations and cars spinning out. "Long drive, kind of nerve-racking," said Esperanza Avalos, who was headed east to Reno from Hollister. She got...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in North Highlands, authorities say

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said. Two people were taken to the hospital...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
KCRA.com

Chappell lifts Sacramento State past Long Beach State 76-74

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zach Chappell's layup as time expired lifted Sacramento State to a 76-74 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night. Chappell had 25 points added five rebounds for the Hornets (5-5). Austin Patterson scored 14 points and added three steals. Callum McRae shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.
SACRAMENTO, CA

