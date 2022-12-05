Read full article on original website
Donate a toy and make a kid's Christmas with the Greater Sacramento Urban League
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buy food or buy a toy? It's a choice many families have to make during the holidays, and theGreater Sacramento Urban League needs your help to lessen their stress. The organization is focusing its efforts in three ZIP codes where it knows families are struggling: 95817,...
Sacramento's Santa Parade canceled due to stormy weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Santa Parade will not happen this year because of the weather. The event normally takes place every year around the state Capitol park. Heavy rain and wind are expected Saturday across Northern California, and organizers of the parade don't want to risk damage to their equipment.
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 9-11
From holiday-themed road races to concerts and markets, there are a lot of things to do this weekend. But Saturday is shaking up to be a soaker across Northern California, which could affect some events that are scheduled to happen outdoors. Here is what you should know about the weekend...
Sacramento city, county open warming centers for weekend storm
The city of Sacramento is making two facilities available for people seeking relief from this weekend’s windy, wet weather and they will stay open through next week. The county has also extended operations at another facility through Dec. 16. The city said it is opening its Outreach Engagement Center...
Northern California storm updates: Hwy. 50 reopens after vehicle spinouts, avalanche control
Rain will linger throughout the evening on Sunday in the Valley and snow will remain active in the Sierra after heavy snow snarled traffic, forcing roadway closures for those headed to the mountains and high winds caused power outages across Northern California. Residents in South Lake Tahoe have seen power...
I-80 closures at Colfax due to zero visibility derailed plans for many headed to Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — Sunday morning, cars and semi-trucks lined Interstate 80 at exit 135 in Colfax after Caltrans set a hard closure shutting down the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline. Over a hundred people, all of which told KCRA 3 they knew the closure was in place,...
'Don't go out': New snow piles up at Sierra summit as pre-weekend storm moves in
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — A snowy scene met drivers in the Sierra at a 7,227-foot elevation on Thursday evening. It was “go time” for big rigs that arrived at the Donner Summit Rest Area before chain controls went into effect for the night on Interstate 80 in both directions, between Kingvale and Truckee.
Storm preps are underway in Sacramento, officials say call 311 if flooding occurs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The threat of this weekend’s wind and rain kept Sacramento city crews busy on Friday. They have spent the last few days collecting leaves off city streets and clearing storm drains to help prevent flooding. “It's not good to see a street flooded,” said resident...
What food, drink options do you want to see at Sacramento International Airport? Check this survey
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento International Airport could become the destination for a lot of new restaurants, bars or cafes in the next couple of years as it prepares for a revamp. But first, the community is getting a chance to weigh in. The public can share their thoughts...
Sierra snowstorm causes delays, closures on Highway 50
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Travel on Highway 50 in the Sierra was slow-going for drivers on Sunday. There were intermittent closures due to avalanche control operations and cars spinning out. "Long drive, kind of nerve-racking," said Esperanza Avalos, who was headed east to Reno from Hollister. She got...
'Such a joyful kid': Dante de la Torre's classmates, friends gather to remember teen found dead near I-80 rest area
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Several dozen friends, classmates and people from the community of Colfax gathered at the Gold Run rest area off Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday night for a candlelight vigil in honor ofDante de la Torre. Searchers found the body of the Colfax High School...
How to track real-time traffic updates, Doppler radar during Northern California storm
This weekend will bring heavy rain and wind to the greater Sacramento region and possible whiteouts in the Sierra. KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Alert Day due to the potential for wind damage. Here are some tools on KCRA.com to help keep you prepared. Download our...
5 cars trapped temporarily between downed, live powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five cars with people inside them were trapped between downed and active powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities said Saturday. The powerlines are down near the intersection of Florin Road and Sunrise Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Authorities believe no one has serious injuries.
Vehicle stolen from gas station in Roseville with children inside
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police need help to find a man who is accused of stealing a car at a gas station with children still inside on Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Roseville Police Department, the children were 6 years old and 11 years old.
KCRA Today: Detective involved in deadly crash ID’d, police say East Sac shooting was targeted, weekend storm prep
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Outgoing Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones reflects on his 12-year tenure
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Friday marked the last day on the job for Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. After 12 years of leading one of California's largest law enforcement agencies, Jones, the county's 36th Sheriff, retired, and Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper was in place to take over. The outgoing sheriff...
Man carjacked after zip-tied and burned by people on side of the road, Sutter sheriff says
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man who was tricked by people pretending to be stuck on the side of the road was zip-tied and set on fire before the group stole his vehicle. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is now looking for the carjackers. Video above: Top headlines for...
Sacramento County sheriff helicopter makes emergency landing in field, no injuries reported
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were onboard when a Sacramento County sheriff's helicopter made an emergency landing in a field in Rancho Cordova, authorities said. The landing happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. No one...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in North Highlands, authorities say
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said. Two people were taken to the hospital...
Chappell lifts Sacramento State past Long Beach State 76-74
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zach Chappell's layup as time expired lifted Sacramento State to a 76-74 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night. Chappell had 25 points added five rebounds for the Hornets (5-5). Austin Patterson scored 14 points and added three steals. Callum McRae shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.
