Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
Is there hope for the Theta Network token (THETA/USD)?
Theta token has misplaced 94% of its worth from its ATH. The cryptocurrency was rejected on the $1 resistance and is correcting. THETA might finish the yr under $1 if a breakout doesn’t happen on the essential resistance. All cryptocurrencies are in tatters, not less than for now. Nonetheless,...
Best 3 ERC20 tokens to buy in 2023
Ever heard of ERC20 tokens? These are digital belongings with a residency on the Ethereum blockchain. In different phrases, they run on Ethereum. ERC20 merely denotes the usual used to create and situation good contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Customers can create the ERC20 tokens by way of good contracts on the community. Presently, there are over 450,000 ERC20 contract tokens.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
FTX: crypto’s final blow
In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Chainlink (LINK/USD) gives early access to its staking feature
Chainlink fell by 5% on Wednesday amid a staking characteristic launch. The cryptocurrency has set $6 because the vital assist zone. LINK might proceed to slip additional, however whale accumulation is a bullish set off. Chainlink (LINK/USD) staking is now right here. In keeping with a tweet on the official...
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns
Are you a crypto gamer or play video video games? The appearance of blockchain has enabled gaming to go to the following stage. Crypto gaming means that you can play and earn cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTS) after profitable. There are notable platforms the place you’ll be able to sport and earn tokens. With crypto gaming comparatively new, you should buy and profit from the worth appreciation of the native tokens to related blockchains. Listed here are our prime picks primarily based on market capitalisation:
How bullish is Aave price (AAVE/USD) after recovering from the $50 bottom?
The cryptocurrency has suffered from restricted DeFi exercise. AAVE wants to beat resistance at $71 and the descending buying and selling channel. Aave price (AAVE/USD) touched a low of $50 on November 22. The extent is a vital assist that AAVE traded at in June. Afterwards, AAVE launched into robust bullish momentum, hitting $115 in August. If historical past repeats itself, AAVE patrons may take a look at one other bullish rally that might final for some time. Nevertheless, it isn’t that simple.
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin noticed constructive value motion just lately however did not observe via and will stay rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a brand new yearly low at $15,500, and market contributors have been anticipating additional earnings, however the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is transferring between...
Uniswap price prediction as a bearish divergence forms
Uniswap worth has been in a restoration mode previously few weeks. Analysts anticipate that decentralized exchanges will thrive in the long run. It has fashioned a bearish divergence sample. Uniswap worth has made a gradual restoration previously few weeks as demand for its ecosystem rose. UNI rose to a excessive...
Solana (SOL/USD) price movement should worry buyers
The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s worth and restoration. SOL trades with decrease volumes, and a possible drop might happen. Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key stage for a month now. The extent was reached after a pointy sell-off. That provides consumers the arrogance that SOL is consolidating forward of a possible takeoff. Nonetheless, it is usually true that SOL is only one potential bear leg, and the token will hit ranges at or under $10. Fundamentals haven’t been beneficial both.
