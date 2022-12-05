ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
astaga.com

Is there hope for the Theta Network token (THETA/USD)?

Theta token has misplaced 94% of its worth from its ATH. The cryptocurrency was rejected on the $1 resistance and is correcting. THETA might finish the yr under $1 if a breakout doesn’t happen on the essential resistance. All cryptocurrencies are in tatters, not less than for now. Nonetheless,...
astaga.com

Best 3 ERC20 tokens to buy in 2023

Ever heard of ERC20 tokens? These are digital belongings with a residency on the Ethereum blockchain. In different phrases, they run on Ethereum. ERC20 merely denotes the usual used to create and situation good contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Customers can create the ERC20 tokens by way of good contracts on the community. Presently, there are over 450,000 ERC20 contract tokens.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
UC Daily Campus

FTX: crypto’s final blow

In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
astaga.com

Chainlink (LINK/USD) gives early access to its staking feature

Chainlink fell by 5% on Wednesday amid a staking characteristic launch. The cryptocurrency has set $6 because the vital assist zone. LINK might proceed to slip additional, however whale accumulation is a bullish set off. Chainlink (LINK/USD) staking is now right here. In keeping with a tweet on the official...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
astaga.com

Top 4 gaming tokens to buy when the market returns

Are you a crypto gamer or play video video games? The appearance of blockchain has enabled gaming to go to the following stage. Crypto gaming means that you can play and earn cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTS) after profitable. There are notable platforms the place you’ll be able to sport and earn tokens. With crypto gaming comparatively new, you should buy and profit from the worth appreciation of the native tokens to related blockchains. Listed here are our prime picks primarily based on market capitalisation:
astaga.com

How bullish is Aave price (AAVE/USD) after recovering from the $50 bottom?

The cryptocurrency has suffered from restricted DeFi exercise. AAVE wants to beat resistance at $71 and the descending buying and selling channel. Aave price (AAVE/USD) touched a low of $50 on November 22. The extent is a vital assist that AAVE traded at in June. Afterwards, AAVE launched into robust bullish momentum, hitting $115 in August. If historical past repeats itself, AAVE patrons may take a look at one other bullish rally that might final for some time. Nevertheless, it isn’t that simple.
astaga.com

Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed

Bitcoin noticed constructive value motion just lately however did not observe via and will stay rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a brand new yearly low at $15,500, and market contributors have been anticipating additional earnings, however the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is transferring between...
astaga.com

Uniswap price prediction as a bearish divergence forms

Uniswap worth has been in a restoration mode previously few weeks. Analysts anticipate that decentralized exchanges will thrive in the long run. It has fashioned a bearish divergence sample. Uniswap worth has made a gradual restoration previously few weeks as demand for its ecosystem rose. UNI rose to a excessive...
astaga.com

Solana (SOL/USD) price movement should worry buyers

The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s worth and restoration. SOL trades with decrease volumes, and a possible drop might happen. Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key stage for a month now. The extent was reached after a pointy sell-off. That provides consumers the arrogance that SOL is consolidating forward of a possible takeoff. Nonetheless, it is usually true that SOL is only one potential bear leg, and the token will hit ranges at or under $10. Fundamentals haven’t been beneficial both.

