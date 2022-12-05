ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Nearly 200 dogs, cats removed from horrid conditions in New Jersey home

By Jim Vasil
 6 days ago

JACKSON TOWNSHIP N.J. (PIX11) – Nearly 200 cats and dogs living in horrible conditions in a home in Brick Township are now in a safer place.

“It’s certainly an extremely large number,” said Brian Lippai, public information coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department. “When I first heard it, I was completely surprised.”

Brick Township police arrested 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz for animal cruelty and child endangerment.

According to police, an anonymous tip came in about a home on Arrowhead Park Drive. When officers responded Friday night, the conditions inside were so bad they were forced to call in a hazmat team.

Inside they found cats and dogs in crates stacked one on top of the other, animal waste and the bodies of two dogs. Police say eight more dogs needed emergency medical attention.

With the help of several local organizations and the Ocean County Health Department, the animals were taken to three different shelters in the county, including one in Jackson.

“We do try to remind people that animals are a lifelong commitment,” said Lippai. “Whether you’re on the rescue side, whether you’re on the animal control side or somebody who’s a pet owner, you got to do the right thing.”

In the lobby of the Jackson shelter is an overflow of donated dog food, treats, blankets and pet supplies to help give the seized animals some comfort, and they’re gladly accepting more.

“We’ve had a really great response from the public,” said Lippai.

The Ocean County Health Department says while the seized animals aren’t up for adoption right now, you can help shelters out by adopting the other animals they have.

