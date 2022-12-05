ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVNS

Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Where to donate socks for people facing homelessness in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several businesses in Charleston are participating in a Christmas sock drive to help people experiencing homelessness. Here are the Charleston businesses where people can drop off their donations: Taylor Books Cricket Wireless in Kanawha City Rock City Cake Company Eggplant Piggly Wiggly Individuals may also drop off monetary donations, lightly worn […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Last Minute Tech Toys

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season and if you’re like many shoppers you may be searching for what’s trending or that perfect tech gift!. For some gadget guidance, Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch joined us on Good Day at...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Murder suspect wanted out of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department is searching for a murder suspect. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating twenty-nine-year-old, AREDITH LYNAEA THOMPSON, (a.k.a. “NayNay”) of Beckley, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer that occurred on November 23, 2022, at 105 ½ Truman Avenue.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Elementary school in Barboursville, West Virginia, breaks ground

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools broke ground Tuesday on the new Davis Creek Elementary School on Riverview Drive in Barboursville. School leaders say the $18 million project has been in the works for years. The school will have larger classrooms, new safety features and security systems and more space for playgrounds. County officials […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV

