lootpress.com
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Announces Christmas Candy Cane Hunt
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation have announced the start of the Christmas Candy Cane Hunt. Winning entries have a chance to win a Seasonal Water Park Pass or a $50 gift card for themselves and a friend or relative. The Christmas Candy Cane Hunt is...
Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show
KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
woay.com
Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall holds humane society donation drive until this Thursday
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall is all about giving back. For three days, starting on Tuesday, December 6, they will be holding a donation drive for the Humane Society of Raleigh County. They ask that people drop off dog and cat food, and pet toys and supplies during their visit to the shop.
WSAZ
School resource officer walks through response following shooting threats at surrounding schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Threats made minutes apart from each other regarding possible shootings at Huntington High School and South Charleston High School sent law enforcement to investigate and protect. The threats turned out to be a hoax. However, law enforcement officials checked up on schools across the region to...
Where to donate socks for people facing homelessness in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several businesses in Charleston are participating in a Christmas sock drive to help people experiencing homelessness. Here are the Charleston businesses where people can drop off their donations: Taylor Books Cricket Wireless in Kanawha City Rock City Cake Company Eggplant Piggly Wiggly Individuals may also drop off monetary donations, lightly worn […]
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
Psychologist offers advice to parents and students after West Virginia ‘swatting’ hoax
Huntington high school was one of many targeted by what's known as "Swatting" Wednesday.
Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
WSAZ
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
wchsnetwork.com
Teen’s girlfriend told him to “hurry up and get it over with” before killing 4 family members on video chat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teen, who is on trial this week for murdering his four family members two years ago, was on a video call with his then-girlfriend during the killings, according to testimony revealed in court Tuesday. “I was on the video chat with him,” Rebecca...
2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOWK
Last Minute Tech Toys
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season and if you’re like many shoppers you may be searching for what’s trending or that perfect tech gift!. For some gadget guidance, Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch joined us on Good Day at...
Murder suspect wanted out of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department is searching for a murder suspect. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating twenty-nine-year-old, AREDITH LYNAEA THOMPSON, (a.k.a. “NayNay”) of Beckley, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer that occurred on November 23, 2022, at 105 ½ Truman Avenue.
Elementary school in Barboursville, West Virginia, breaks ground
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools broke ground Tuesday on the new Davis Creek Elementary School on Riverview Drive in Barboursville. School leaders say the $18 million project has been in the works for years. The school will have larger classrooms, new safety features and security systems and more space for playgrounds. County officials […]
Remembering Nichole Lively: Raising awareness for addiction recovery in West Virginia
Nichole Lively from Huntington, West Virginia tragically lost her battle with addiction earlier this week.
