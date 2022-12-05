Read full article on original website
I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
Peach fuzz and my face go way back. While those fine little hairs (government name: vellus hair) never really bothered me, I have to admit that I’ve gotten way more into dermaplaning the past couple of years. But it’s mainly because of how smooth my skin feels afterward, and how much better my makeup goes on. For those who haven’t yet tried dermaplaning, first things first, it’s not shaving. Dr. Amy B. Lewis, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, describes it as “a physical exfoliation treatment that uses a sterile, semi-sharp blade to remove dead skin cells and ‘peach fuzz’ hairs from the skin’s surface.” The result? Skin that feels smoother, has better texture, and looks brighter.
Jeanine Downie, MD has dealt with eczema her entire life. "Eczema, for me, gets worse in the winter," she says. "You need to pay attention to when it's worse and stop scratching it." That's because rubbing eczematic skin makes it more inflamed and itchier, so you've got to be vigilant about breaking the itch-scratch cycle.
It goes without saying, you should never leave the house without sunscreen. Yes, even in the winter time and during chilly overcast days, this is a beauty law you gotta follow year-round. That's because wearing SPF can help lower your risk of skin cancer and protect you against the many effects of sun damage, which include age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. It's something that Supergoop takes seriously, and why the brand is committed to creating SPF solutions that are clear and easy to wear. And right now, there's never been a better time to shop the brand's best-sellers.
If you've been on #BeautyTok at any point in the past year, you're probably familiar with slugging—the K-Beauty method of finishing off your skin-care routine with a layer of petroleum jelly to seal in moisture. But unless you've found yourself as deep into the depths of French BeautyTok as I have, you likely haven't heard of the French girl version of the practice, which swaps a pharmacie-favorite balm in for Vaseline to give your visage an effortless, je ne sais quoi glow.
Holiday season is officially here, which means your schedule is likely filling up fast. While your first thought might revolve around what to wear to all your festive fêtes, hosting gift etiquette should be top of mind, too. After all, you don’t want to show up empty handed. Instead of bringing a generic bottle of wine and calling it a day, though, put a little extra effort into your gift-giving to show your host just how appreciative you are of their efforts to bring everyone together. And remember: a memorable host gift doesn’t haven’t to cost beaucoup bucks. Ahead, find 10 last-minute gift ideas under $50 that any host would love to receive.
So, you’re behind on your holiday shopping? Join the club. Between treating ourselves to too many cyber weekend deals, attending holiday parties, and balancing life in general, our holiday shopping lists have still yet to be checked off... Oops!. Time is ticking, which is why we'll be checking off...
It seems like just yesterday that baking the perfect banana bread recipe was *the* top priority on any quarantine cooking agenda. Those endless hours experimenting in our home kitchens brought to light one major lesson in the art that is nailing the most prize-worthy loaf of banana bread: Using super ripe bananas is a must.
'Tis the season for bundling up, which means it's time to get your cold weather essentials in order. But for those who haven't been able to refresh and fortify their winter closet just yet, we've got good news. Whether you're in need of a cozy sweater or a full-length coat to help fight against the cold, Madewell has got you covered, thanks to its major winter sale.
The cold just keeps getting colder and, if you're anything like us, you’ve come to the haunting realization that you’re seriously underprepared in the winter gear department. We swear that trendy down coat we bought in college was may more snow proof last year, as were the winter boots that are currently falling apart at the soles... whoops!
I've been running long distances since the fifth grade, but it wasn't until college when I began to incorporate weightlifting into my workout routine. As you might imagine, I've run through quite a bit of running shoes and brands over the years—I change my running shoes after 300-500 miles as recommended by podiatrists—many of which left me with shin splints, inflamed heels, and bunion irritation. So, when I was given the chance to test out the new-ish Saucony Triumph 20 everyday running and walking sneakers, I immediately pounced on the opportunity.
Ask anyone with eczema-prone skin what their least favorite season is, and you'll likely be told "winter." Brisker air compromises the skin's barrier, leaving it feeling drier than the Sahara desert and prone to flare-ups. Having battled eczema since childhood, I've tried tons of topical solutions, including dermatologist-prescribed ointments and OTC creams, most of which didn't work for me. So, when I was given the opportunity to test Murad's new Eczema Collection for a week ahead of the launch, I gladly accepted.
You know it's going to be a jolly day when celeb-loved sneaker brand Cariuma launches a shoe collection. Behind this collection's inspiration? Pantone. And just recently, Pantone released its 2023 Color of the Year: 'Viva Magenta,' a velvety red rooted in nature. Cariuma's collection features 'Viva Magenta' shoes, as well as access to other fun colors like 'Eggshell Blue,' 'Cornsilk' yellow, and 'Veri Peri,' a gorgeous light purple with subtle red undertones (FYI: Pantone invented this color in 2022 from scratch).
It ebbs and flows given the month, but anywhere from 25 to 37 percent of U.S. adults have reported symptoms of anxiety in the last two years—and I'm one of them. Specifically, I deal with social anxiety. After a little over two years of working from home while living through a global pandemic, my already shaky social skills took a major hit. At get-togethers, I find myself severely lacking in the conversation department, slowly driving myself into a panic as I get overwhelmed by all of the noise and other goings on in the room. Even a quick run to the grocery store—with its loud crowds, micro-interactions, and cart traffic—sends me in a downward spiral.
Looking for the best walking shoe for your feet? Before you default to a particular brand or style that looks cool, Trent Brookshier, DPM, podiatric surgeon in San Diego, California, has a three-step test to make sure your footwear is supportive and healthy. “I created a simple, three-part check to...
When I buy performance-wear, I normally gravitate toward bright and bold colors and patterns. If you rummage through my closet, you'll find no shortage of tangerine orange workout sets, orchid purple, moisture-wicking tops, and baby pink sweats. After struggling to mix and match my athleisurewear and curate outfits for the gym, I decided to go on a colorful wardrobe hiatus and embark on a journey for basics. That's when I discovered Vuori: An internet-beloved headquarters for high-quality athleisure and workout basics that go with everything and anything in your closet.
'Tis the season for office holiday celebrations, cocktail parties, and Secret Santa exchanges with friends. As well as full-fledged holiday party madness, which—let's be frank—can get exhausting. With dreary winter weather and Daylight Savings in full swing, finding the energy to dress up to go to yet another event can turn even the most festive fans into a Grinch.
Hunching your shoulders, looking down at your phone, and sitting in awkward, non-ergonomic positions on the couch are all major culprits of bad posture. To state the obvious, bad posture can lead to all sorts of back pain. But perhaps a less obvious piece of the puzzle is that posture begins from the ground up—and it starts with proper shoes. In addition to cat-cows and bird dogs (yes, animals make for the best posture exercise names), the best shoes for posture can bring your back into proper alignment.
Tis the season to be booked and busy. Between getting ready for the holidays, meeting the end-of-the-year deadlines at work, trying to attend all the events, and everything in between, our schedules are filled to the brim. As a personal trainer, one of the things I see take a back seat is people’s fitness routines. It can feel nearly impossible to find ways to exercise on a busy schedule.
The best way to set your skin up for success in any workout routine is to head into it with a fresh, clean face. When we sweat, our pores open to control our body temperature, which makes it easy for any dirt that's sitting on the surface to sink into the skin (hello, breakouts). Post-workout, as our bodies begin to cool down, our skin naturally re-absorbs all of the sweat, dirt, and debris—which can lead to inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, dehydration, and even milia.
