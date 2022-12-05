ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Oilers Football Coach inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame

By FOX23.com News Staff
 6 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Oilers Football Team Head Coach Marvin Jones is celebrating his induction into the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame.

Jones was honored by his alma mater, Florida State University, at their home game against University of Florida on Nov. 25. This celebration was a part of the National Football Foundation (NFF) Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute program. Through this program, players receive a plaque that stays on campus, permanently, to honor them. Jones was then applauded by a sold-out Doak S. Campbell Stadium as they reminisced upon Jones’ career.

After being nominated in 2021, Jones received a box in the mail in Jan. 2022 with his induction announcement inscribed on a football.

“It was surreal,” said Jones. “It is the pinnacle of everything I have accomplished in my college career, and it was an overwhelming time in my life. With the passing of coach Bobby Bowden, and my son signing to play at the University of Georgia all around the same time, there was a lot to reflect on.”

Bowden was the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles from 1976-2009, including all three seasons Jones played, from 1990-1992. He passed away with pancreatic cancer just months before Jones was told of his induction.

“Coach Bowden was the first person that I thought of,” said Jones. “I wish he could have seen this moment.”

Jones felt very emotional, being back in Tallahassee. With a V.I.P. entrance into the stadium, memories and grateful moments rushed over him.

“The fans are just so great,” said Jones. “From the president of the university, down to everyone in the athletic department, everyone has made this place so special.”

Those close to him being there during the ceremony meant a tremendous amount to Jones.

“My brother, Fred, got the opportunity to make it there,” said Jones. “He has been by my side always and my sister-in-law, Joyce, being there made that moment on the field amazing.”

Jones will be honored in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel. The NFF and the College Hall of Fame will host their 64th annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6. The dinner will recognize Jones, as well as, many other players as they are inducted.

Tulsa Oilers Football Season and Group Tickets are now on sale. Call the front office at 918-632-7825 or visit their website for more information.

