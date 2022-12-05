Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins OUT vs. Celtics
Andrew Wiggins will miss the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics rematch
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Reveals He Was Offered A Job On The Boston Celtics For This Season
JJ Redick made a startling revelation that he was offered a job with the Boston Celtics this season. The development comes on the back of Joe Mazzulla replacing the suspended Ime Udoka as the team's interim coach. And as it happened, the former was looking at making some additions to his coaching team, and Redick was one of the players he spoke to.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (health protocols) out on Saturday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (health protocols) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Horford will remain sidelined due to health protocols and will not be available to face the Warriors on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
numberfire.com
Week 14 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors Sunday in place of injured OG Anunoby
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is missing his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. In his absence, Trent is getting the nod on the wing alongside Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Our models...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood starting for Dallas on Saturday, Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Wood will get the start on Saturday with Tim Hardaway Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect Wood to play 27.6 minutes against Chicago. Wood's Saturday projection includes 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) not listed on Chargers' Week 14 injury report
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is available for Week 14's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Williams is on track to return after the Chargers' wideout missed two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 27 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson coming off Hawks' bench Sunday evening
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. De'Andre Hunter is making his return to the court following an absence due to a right hip flexor strain. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Johnson back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs
Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon draws another questionable tag as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. If Dedmon is cleared to play, our models project him for 10.6 fantasy points against the Pacers, with 4.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
