ourquadcities.com
20-year-old sought in Rock Island stabbing incident
Police are looking for a Rock Island woman in connection with the stabbing a 15-year-old girl earlier this week. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
WQAD
40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
KCRG.com
ourquadcities.com
Suspect was involved in shooting, police allege
A 27-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was involved in a shooting on Monday. Matthew Hobert faces two felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
No charges in hit-and-run that injured 6-year-old boy
A woman in Rock Island is upset after finding out no charges will be filed in the case of a hit and run that sent her six-year-old son to the hospital. Video from June shows the moments before Jonas Keel got hit by a car while riding his bike. He...
KCJJ
IC woman with history of making threats faces weapons charge after search warrant executed on residence
An Iowa City woman with a history of making threats faces charges that she illegally possessed a firearm. 40-year-old Kimberly Mobley was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. Iowa City Police say they executed a search warrant on Mobley’s South Dodge Street apartment at 11:30am on October 10th. They claim they found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver hidden inside the pocket of a shirt hanging inside Mobley’s bedroom closet.
ourquadcities.com
Driver went more than 100 mph in pursuit, trooper alleges
A 25-year-old Moline woman faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges she led a chase of more than 100 mph while running stop signs and traffic lights. Ariel Brown faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
KWQC
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ALEXANDER EVANS, 39, 6’1”, 220 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex...
nrgmediadixon.com
Early Morning Stand-off Ends Peacefully as Rock Falls Man Surrenders to Police Following Report of a Battery
On Monday December 5, just after 5:30 am, Rock Falls Police responded to a battery that was reported to have occurred in the 1900 block of Canal Street. The victim reported to police they were battered by 27-year-old Dayton J. Hicks, a family or household member of the victim. It was alleged Hicks was armed with a handgun at the time of the battery. Hicks fled the scene prior to police arriving. A short time later, Rock Falls Police learned that Hicks was at a residence in the 2000 block of Walnut Street in rural Rock Falls.
ourquadcities.com
One dead, one injured after shooting
On Monday December 5, 2022, at approximately 9:53 PM, Davenport Police responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave in reference to reports of shots fired. Upon investigation, officers located a 34-year-old male deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old male was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
ourquadcities.com
Parking-spot argument leads to arrests
An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
KCRG.com
Antisemitic messages found in Coralville neighborhood
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of striking wife with baseball bat, throwing bleach on her
A Coralville man faces charges that he threw bleach on his wife and struck her with a baseball bat. Coralville Police were called to a fight at a 1st Street apartment just before 10:45 Tuesday morning. According to arrest records, the victim reported that her husband, 61-year-old Gus Townsend, had struck her with a baseball bat on the left side of her body. He also allegedly threw bleach on her.
ourquadcities.com
Sterling man arrested following standoff with police
Following a standoff with police, a Sterling man was arrested for unlawful use and possession of a firearm by a felon. On December 5 at around 6:00 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies and Rock Falls Police responded to a home on Walnut St. in rural Rock Falls in reference to a suspect inside the residence armed with a handgun, following a reported domestic incident which took place in the city limits of Rock Falls. Deputies and officers attempted to negotiate by cellphone with the suspect, identified as Dayton Hicks, 27, of Sterling. Hicks was wanted on a Whiteside County felony warrant.
ourquadcities.com
Woman sentenced up to 10 years for infant death
A 35-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after the death of an infant in 2021. Earlier, Brandi Lyn Ahlgren was arrested on a warrant in connection with the Feb. 7 death of a 22-day-old child, according to an arrest affidavit. Davenport Police, Firefighters and Medic responded to the 2600 block of Oak Street shortly before 6 a.m. that day, the affidavit says.
KCJJ
Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense
A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
Comments / 0