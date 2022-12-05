Read full article on original website
2023 Donkervoort F22 First Look: Old School Setup With a New Flair
Tiny Dutch automaker Donkervoort started in 1978 building modified versions of Colin Chapman's iconic Lotus Seven sports car, each successive model over the years gaining more power and more performance, with chassis mods to match. The 2023 Donkervoort F22, the company's first car designed entirely in-house, hews to Chapman's mantra of light weight and simplicity, but dials the power and performance all the way up to eleven.
Leak Confirms 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray AWD Hybrid
Earlier this year, GM caught the world's attention with a hint of the first-ever all-wheel drive Chevrolet Corvette, which many people speculated would become the first-ever Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car when it actually made it to production. It would seem that speculation is correct, as an online configurator seemingly showing the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid AWD leaked, and likely way before the automaker was prepared for the world to see, confirming a few details about the electrified Vette.
Why Didn't Every Ford GT Look Like This End-of-Run $1.7 Million, 800-HP Mk IV?
Ford has rolled out a few allegedly "final" GT supercar editions of late, each one begging the question: "Is this really the last one?" Well, the finally final, totally end-of-the-run-we-swear-but-aren't-really-sure GT is here, and it looks so wild that we momentarily forgot about the whole multiple-final-models thing. Instead, we're now wondering why every GT since 2016 has looked virtually the same, when Ford apparently could have made at least some of them look like this incredible Mk IV special-edition version.
Is a Ford Mustang Mach-E Coupe Coming in 2026?
It's no secret that the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a popular vehicle. We ranked it in the top three of our Best Electric SUVs, so we think it's popularity is well founded. Given its reception, it isn't surprising that Ford would be working on the next iteration of its sleek EV SUV—but to date, Ford hasn't made any official announcements. Despite that, its plans may have been revealed prematurely, if a post on the Mach-E Club forum is to be believed.
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
1991 Osprey Land Rover Defender 90 First Test Review: Iconoclastic Fantastic
The Land Rover Defender was England's response to the American army jeep that helped liberate the U.K. This no-nonsense, hose-out tool was designed, built, and worked like a hammer. Now that it's been around for nearly as long as America's venerable army jeep, the aftermarket can't resist gilding these ditch lilies with ferocious Yankee V-8 power, diamond-stitched hides, and pile carpeting that will never face a sheep-dung-crusted Wellington boot. Is this corruption of an icon's original mission warranted? Does the resulting product work? We mounted our test gear to find out.
Putting a Japanese Touring Car Touch on Acura’s Newest Integra
Extremely low, almost tucking its large frame wheels, a stripped and caged cabin, and flashy livery with a pronounced rear wing—these were the loosely-stated guidelines presented to the experienced team at Evasive Motorsports once this 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec was dropped off at their new facility in Cerritos, California.
What Is a 6-71 Roots Blower? 406-Inch Small-Block Chevy
Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.
Hankook Dynapro XT Off-Road Tire Review
It feels to us that the days of running aggressive mud tires on daily driven vehicles might just be over. Though great for the trail, these tires are often noisy, heavy, and don't come with the best road manners. But what is a person to do if they still want and need a tire that's more aggressive than the typical all-terrain or all-season? Thankfully, we've seen a pivot from the tire industry lately, as nearly all the major manufacturers now offer an intermediate off-road tire that provides excellent off-road traction while retaining the ride quality and wear warranty of an all-terrain.
Building a Custom Rollcage on Troy Ladd's No-Frills 1931 Ford Model A Coupe
Troy Ladd, owner of Hollywood Hot Rods in Burbank, California, decided to build himself a hot rod, but not the hot rod you'd expect from this two-time winner of the America's Most Beautiful Roadster Award. This is not something over-the-top. No, this would be a simple, no-frills driver that could be drag raced occasionally.
