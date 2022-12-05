Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Climb After Wholesale Prices Rise Faster Than Expected
Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up about 10 basis points at 3.595%. The 2-year yield rose more than 3 basis points to 4.346%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
Santa Claus Rallies Are a ‘Meaningful' Trend, Says Financial Advisor: What One Could Mean for Investors This Year
U.S. stocks often rise around the holidays, a trend known as the "Santa Claus rally." The period encompasses seven trading days: the last five days of the year and first two of the new year. The S&P 500 Index was up an average 1.3% a year over those seven days...
European Markets Advance With China Reopening, Economic Outlook in Focus
LONDON — European markets advanced on Friday, as investors hope for a Chinese economic recovery as Covid-19 curbs are relaxed, while assessing the prospects for a global recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% by mid-afternoon, with construction and material stocks adding 1.7% to lead gains. Oil...
Southeast Asian Markets Are in for a ‘Bungee Jump' in 2023, Says JPMorgan
Southeast Asia's market trajectory will be like that of a "bungee jump" in 2023, plunging before surging in the second half of the year, according to JPMorgan analysts. That's likely to be characterized by a "sharp fall followed by a rapid increase in altitude (bear market rally) followed by another decline until eventually markets come to rest at rock-bottom," analysts led by Rajiv Batra wrote in a report.
Ron Insana Says Fed Rate Hikes Won't Fix What's Wrong With the Economy
In 1968, Jerry Lewis starred in a movie entitled, "Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River." The title keeps coming to mind when I think of how Federal Reserve policy relates to two vexing problems facing the economy today. First, and possibly most important, the labor shortage driving up wages.
Inflation Tops Covid-19 as Americans' Biggest Concern, But Infection Remains a Costly Threat
This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends survey from The New Consumer.
TSMC Bucks Broader Chip Slump With 50% Revenue Surge, Helped by Apple iPhone Orders
TSMC, which makes chips for other companies, said November revenue totaled 222.71 billion new Taiwan dollars ($7.27 billion), a 50.2% year-over-year rise. One analyst said "high-end smartphones" including the A16 chip for Apple's iPhone and the latest semiconductor from Qualcomm contributed the "majority of its (TSMC's) seasonal strength." Earlier this...
India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.
Jim Cramer Says Costco Is a Buy, Lululemon Is a Wait-And-See
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors how to approach the stocks of two retailers that reported earnings this week. “Two sets of expectations. One too high, the other too low. That’s the tale of Lululemon and Costco. The former was overestimated; the latter was underestimated,” he said.
Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘The World Is Not Driven by Greed, It's Driven by Envy'
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
Hestia Capital Could Be Preparing to Shake Up the Board at Pitney Bowes
Company: Pitney Bowes (PBI) Business: Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to businesses, including more than 90% of the Fortune 500, retailers and government clients around the world. It operates through three business segments: (i) Global Ecommerce, (ii) Presort Services and (iii) SendTech Solutions.
UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth
The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
From Disney to Target to Boeing, Retirement Is a Thing of the Past for CEOs
Lots of eyebrows were raised about Bob Iger's return as CEO at Disney, but not related to his age. Traditional corporate succession planning has included mandatory retirement age of 65 for CEOs, but companies from Target to Boeing have recently changed those requirements to allow CEOs to serve longer. There...
