Kody Brown and Janelle Brown went at it as the family met up to talk about plans for the holidays on this week’s Sister Wives. Janelle told Kody that she wasn’t going to be spending Thanksgiving with the family so she could go visit her kids in North Carolina. She also shared that her kids got a vacation rental in Arizona for Christmas, where they planned to spend the holiday. This was news to Kody, but Janelle explained that the reasoning was because the pair’s sons, Gabriel and Garrison, didn’t feel welcome at Christmas with Kody and Robyn.

