San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Stolen mail crime on the rise in Encinitas; residents livid

ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in Encinitas said they are fed up with mail theft. Neighbors said their mail is constantly missing or ending in someone else’s mailbox. The post office is asking people with Ring Cameras to help identify those responsible. "I would say at least once every...
ENCINITAS, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego

12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Police: Man found stabbed to death, lying on Logan Heights sidewalk

SAN DIEGO — A person was killed Sunday in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego, according to police. Just after midnight, police received a call about a person lying in the street at the intersection of Logan Avenue and 17th Street, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Couple Camping In California Woods Rescue Man Lost For Weeks

An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

