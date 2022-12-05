Read full article on original website
RV ripped to shreds in Chula Vista after crash; pups and owner rescued from wreckage
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Fire Department and officers worked Saturday night to rescue two dogs and their owner from a disastrous crash near Chula Vista High School. Chula Vista first responders were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the 400 block of L Street following reports of a major crash, Lt. Akins with Chula Vista police told CBS 8.
Stolen mail crime on the rise in Encinitas; residents livid
ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in Encinitas said they are fed up with mail theft. Neighbors said their mail is constantly missing or ending in someone else’s mailbox. The post office is asking people with Ring Cameras to help identify those responsible. "I would say at least once every...
Man detonates bomb in public Ocean Beach restroom; search for suspect underway
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man responsible for detonating a bomb in an Ocean Beach park’s public restroom Sunday morning, according to police. Authorities received reports around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning of an explosion at Dusty Rhodes Park in Ocean Beach, located in the 2000 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.
Driver killed in vehicle, MTS trolley crash
A crash involving a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Blue Line trolley and pickup truck left a driver dead in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, authorities said.
Bicyclist hit by car, seriously injured in Rancho Penasquitos
A 63-year-old man riding a mountain bicycle was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Friday in the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood.
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Woman Who Died With Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Knife-wielding homeless man threatens La Jolla restaurant employees: police
A homeless man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking restaurant workers with a knife in La Jolla, said the San Diego Police Department.
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
9-year-old boy sets home backyard ablaze in Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood while playing with lighter
SAN DIEGO — A 9-year-old child was uninjured after lighting their family home's backyard ablaze Saturday evening. San Diego Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Peggy Drive in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood of San Diego following reports of a fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered...
Lamborghini driver hospitalized after crashing into pole
The driver of a Lamborghini was hospitalized Saturday with major injuries after crashing the vehicle into a pole on Del Dios Highway in North County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Police: Man found stabbed to death, lying on Logan Heights sidewalk
SAN DIEGO — A person was killed Sunday in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego, according to police. Just after midnight, police received a call about a person lying in the street at the intersection of Logan Avenue and 17th Street, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
World’s fastest French Bulldog, and his sister, dognapped from San Diego owner during car theft
SAN DIEGO — The world’s fastest French Bulldog, and his Boston Terrier sister, were dognapped in the Mid-City area of San Diego. Frenchie “Winston Bolt” and Boston Terrier “Xena” were dognapped on December 6 in an auto-theft that happened outside Crunch Fitness in the El Cerrito neighborhood, according to Braden Frederick, owner of the pups.
Man who displayed signs of ‘excited delirium’ dies in police custody: Sheriff’s
A man who showed signs of "excited delirium" in the Kensington neighborhood died in police custody Thursday, authorities said.
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Couple Camping In California Woods Rescue Man Lost For Weeks
An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
Missing 14-year-old girl considered at-risk: police
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk teenage girl.
Odd items under lock and key at retail stores in San Diego as U.S. retail theft soars
SAN DIEGO — A spike in shoplifting has some major retailers locking up merchandise. Big box retailers are scrambling to address a huge increase in shoplifting at stores across San Diego and the country. Many believe California’s laws aren't tough enough to punish shoplifters while others believe this could...
Graffiti tagger fatally shot outside Oceanside park, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed late this afternoon while spray-painting what appeared to be gang symbols on a wall outside Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside.
