Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Tia Mowry Reveals Her Christmas Plans With Ex Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is all about a family reunion. In early October, the actress, 44, announced she and husband Cory Hardrict, 43, were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Now, amid the holiday season,...
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song
It's North West, princess of pop! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North...
Christina Haack Shares Details About Her “Low-Key” Courthouse Wedding With Josh Hall
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. A wedding so nice, Christina Haack did it twice. The HGTV star got candid about her recent nuptials, reflecting on why she and Josh Hall decided to have a simple, private courthouse ceremony ahead of their larger wedding in Maui. "There's...
See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show
Watch: Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever" Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC
Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
Selena Gomez Responds to TikTok Alleging She Was "Always Skinny" When She Dated Justin Bieber
Watch: Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression" Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labeled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin." In the caption, the creator claimed the "Baby" singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby."
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show
Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman
Watch: Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role. The life of Paul T. Goldman demanded a series unlike any other. In the trailer for Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1 on Peacock, the strange, twisty story of the titular protagonist comes to life at the hands of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner—who has spent over a decade shooting the one-of-a-kind show.
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Are Finally Revealed
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus. A VIP guest has checked out of the White Lotus for good. The highly anticipated season two finale for The White Lotus dropped Dec....
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X—Including His Twitter Office Badge
Watch: Elon Musk & Grimes' Son X Rocks a Twitter Office Badge. Elon Musk is showing off his right-hand man. The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny tot can be seen smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture depicting the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge.
Sarah Paulson and Bestie Amanda Peet Introduce Their New Rescue Dogs
Home for the holidays. Just in time for Christmas, Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet, her co-star in the ‘90s series Jack & Jill, have each added two adorable new family members. The famous friends...
Olivia Culpo Reveals Where She Really Stands With Sister Sophia
Sometimes, difficult conversations can lead to easy resolutions. During the season finale of The Culpo Sisters Dec. 5, viewers watched Sophia Culpo, 26, share how her older sister Olivia's fame...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reminisce About First Wedding Dance in New Docuseries Trailer
Watch: "Harry & Meghan": Duke & Duchess Reveal How They Began Dating. The Sussexs know how to get down. In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked back fondly on their wedding day, revealing the lively oldies song they shared for their dance.
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL
Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Shares Plans to Have a Baby With Husband Nicholas Kouchoukos
Watch: Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles. Family Karma's Amrit Kapai is ready for kids. The Bravo star revealed he and husband Nicholas Kouchoukos, who have been together over a decade, are actively planning to start a family following their wedding earlier this year. "The one thing Nicholas and...
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Her "Blunder" About Female-Led Films
Jennifer Lawrence is explaining her recent comments regarding female representation in action movies. During a Dec. 7 Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Viola Davis, the Joy actress...
See Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Royal Meeting With King Charles III
Watch: Inside Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Meeting With King Charles III. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are welcoming royalty to Wrexham. The actors, who are co-owners of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham Association Football Club, were photographed meeting with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on the pitch.
