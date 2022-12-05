ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, MT

Cat Country 102.9

What’s Next for the Teenage Powerlifting Champion from Billings?

Almost exactly two years ago, Brooklynn Sittner achieved an incredible feat by winning the National Youth Championship in Olympic powerlifting at the age of thirteen. She had taken the country by storm four years before that, being highlighted as a youth prodigy in CrossFit and looking like she was having the time of her life. Now, at fifteen years old, what does she have planned for her future? I got to chat with Sittner and have a talk about her experiences traveling for training and competition, as well as her bond with her father and what she recommends for others wanting to get into CrossFit.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Providence Argos men head to MSU-Billings for basketball exhibition

GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence men return to Billings Wednesday night to face MSU-Billings in an exhibition game for the Argos. Providence is looking for a better result than the last time it was in the Magic City, a 90-72 loss Saturday at Rocky Mountain College. The Argos...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Safety awareness for bikers in winters

BILLINGS, Mont. - Biking during the winter may sound like a deal-breaker to a lot of people, however, some Montanans rely on bikes for their daily commutes year-round. For Waylon Warr, the winner of the Billings Commuter Challenge in 2021 and 2022, it's not just about reducing carbon footprint; he says biking provides him the freedom to not worry about car related costs and issues.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings men's basketball uses white-hot shooting to defeat Providence

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's basketball utilized a 77.8% shooting percentage in the second half to roll its way to a 96-76 victory over Providence on Wednesday. The Yellowjackets (7-2 overall) have now won three straight games after dropping consecutive outings last month at Black Hills State (South Dakota) and South Dakota Mines. It was also MSUB's first game, not counting exhibitions, at Alterowitz Gym this season.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone National Cemetery Hosts Pearl Harbor Remberance Day

Laurel, MT- In Yellowstone County, members of the community and Laurel American Legion Post commemorated the fallen heroes of Pearl Harbor with a memorial. Today marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War two.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Carroll's Blair Stapleton named to 2022 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2022 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Team was announced on Wednesday. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women's Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women's soccer coaches, select the three 11-member teams and the honorable mention teams. In addition to being named...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings signs Senior's Rylee Kogolshak for volleyball

BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak, who was part of a state championship volleyball team for the Broncs this past season, has signed with Montana State Billings of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The NCAA Division II school also announced the signings Monday of middle blocker Julia Gordon of...
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

A Conversation with Billings Police

On Sunday, November 27, Billings Police responded to a shooting on the city's south side. For hours the community was left to assume and speculate about the events that transpired. We wanted to find out what went on during that 17 hour investigation, who was responsible for disseminating information, and...
BILLINGS, MT

