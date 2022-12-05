Read full article on original website
The Flakes Need a Puppy! Grease Melts the Hearts at TSM Billings
If you haven't seen Mark and Paul, The Breakfast Flakes, melt over a puppy, you will today! Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter brought in Grease, one of SIX puppies recently transferred to YVAS from Rez Dog Rescue... and you KNOW you need one for Christmas. Grease is 8 weeks old, a...
What’s Next for the Teenage Powerlifting Champion from Billings?
Almost exactly two years ago, Brooklynn Sittner achieved an incredible feat by winning the National Youth Championship in Olympic powerlifting at the age of thirteen. She had taken the country by storm four years before that, being highlighted as a youth prodigy in CrossFit and looking like she was having the time of her life. Now, at fifteen years old, what does she have planned for her future? I got to chat with Sittner and have a talk about her experiences traveling for training and competition, as well as her bond with her father and what she recommends for others wanting to get into CrossFit.
Providence Argos men head to MSU-Billings for basketball exhibition
GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence men return to Billings Wednesday night to face MSU-Billings in an exhibition game for the Argos. Providence is looking for a better result than the last time it was in the Magic City, a 90-72 loss Saturday at Rocky Mountain College. The Argos...
Safety awareness for bikers in winters
BILLINGS, Mont. - Biking during the winter may sound like a deal-breaker to a lot of people, however, some Montanans rely on bikes for their daily commutes year-round. For Waylon Warr, the winner of the Billings Commuter Challenge in 2021 and 2022, it's not just about reducing carbon footprint; he says biking provides him the freedom to not worry about car related costs and issues.
Coldest 30-Day Stretch in Billings, Montana Since 1996
If you're new to Montana- suck it up buttercup. This is how we roll. This morning it wasn't just cold in Billings, Montana- it was a biting cold. KRTV reported Tuesday night that lows in parts of North Central Montana could be down to 35 below zero with wind chill factored in.
MSU Billings men's basketball uses white-hot shooting to defeat Providence
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's basketball utilized a 77.8% shooting percentage in the second half to roll its way to a 96-76 victory over Providence on Wednesday. The Yellowjackets (7-2 overall) have now won three straight games after dropping consecutive outings last month at Black Hills State (South Dakota) and South Dakota Mines. It was also MSUB's first game, not counting exhibitions, at Alterowitz Gym this season.
Yellowstone National Cemetery Hosts Pearl Harbor Remberance Day
Laurel, MT- In Yellowstone County, members of the community and Laurel American Legion Post commemorated the fallen heroes of Pearl Harbor with a memorial. Today marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War two.
Carroll's Blair Stapleton named to 2022 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2022 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Team was announced on Wednesday. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women's Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women's soccer coaches, select the three 11-member teams and the honorable mention teams. In addition to being named...
Montana State Billings signs Senior's Rylee Kogolshak for volleyball
BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak, who was part of a state championship volleyball team for the Broncs this past season, has signed with Montana State Billings of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The NCAA Division II school also announced the signings Monday of middle blocker Julia Gordon of...
Blain family will no longer fly Santa over Billings
“It became a tradition and a memory that we’ll just always hold very dear,” said Billings resident, Sue Furstenberg.
Threat at Billings high school prompts parents to keep children home from school
The first threat discovered on Nov. 30, was deemed "not substantial" by Billings police, but another threat was discovered on Tuesday.
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
Roaddogs 38th annual toy run raised over 45 thousand dollars in donation
BILLINGS, Mt: Hundreds participated in the Roaddogs riders’ parade, where bikers went down Broadwater Avenue in their motorcycles to reach Rimrock Mall to donate toys to the Salvation Army as part of their 38th Annual Toy Run. Holiday Jam, one of the riding events run by the Roaddogs has...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow will impact Monday morning for many
Pacific moisture is running over the top of colder air at the surface. This will create snow with bands of heavier snow through Tuesday.
Family mourning Billings stabbing victim
His body was found by a neighbor who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified but the family says police are questioning several people.
Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins is GNAC men's basketball player of the week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins was honored as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week on Monday. Wiggins led the Yellowjackets to their first sweep of the Alaska road trip since 2019 and the first by a GNAC squad since 2020.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
A Conversation with Billings Police
On Sunday, November 27, Billings Police responded to a shooting on the city's south side. For hours the community was left to assume and speculate about the events that transpired. We wanted to find out what went on during that 17 hour investigation, who was responsible for disseminating information, and...
Patron shot outside Billings restaurant arrested
Police said that Brusard was allegedly arguing with restaurant staff in the evening hours of Nov. 30, and he was escorted out by other patrons, including a retired Wyoming law enforcement officer.
