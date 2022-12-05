ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why ‘The White Lotus’ Was the Best Show of 2022

When I wrote my list of the top ten TV shows for the year 2022, I hadn’t yet seen the finale of the second, Italy-set season of “The White Lotus” — no one had. Which meant that I couldn’t credibly claim the show was in the hunt for the best of the year: After all, I didn’t know how it ended, and whether or not it stuck the landing. The title went to another HBO series, “Euphoria,” a show whose flashy experimentalism conceals a deeply sentimental streak. You will find no greater admirer of “Euphoria” in the commentariat than me, I...
E! News

Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton

Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt. At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.
E! News

How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season

Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
GEORGIA STATE
E! News

Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC

Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show

Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
E! News

My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal

Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
E! News

Check In to Check Out the Ultimate White Lotus Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! News

E! News

226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy