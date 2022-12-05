Read full article on original website
See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show
Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her...
Why ‘The White Lotus’ Was the Best Show of 2022
When I wrote my list of the top ten TV shows for the year 2022, I hadn’t yet seen the finale of the second, Italy-set season of “The White Lotus” — no one had. Which meant that I couldn’t credibly claim the show was in the hunt for the best of the year: After all, I didn’t know how it ended, and whether or not it stuck the landing. The title went to another HBO series, “Euphoria,” a show whose flashy experimentalism conceals a deeply sentimental streak. You will find no greater admirer of “Euphoria” in the commentariat than me, I...
Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton
Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt. At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC
Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
Tia Mowry Reveals Her Christmas Plans With Ex Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is all about a family reunion. In early October, the actress, 44, announced she and husband Cory Hardrict, 43, were divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Now, amid the holiday season,...
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song
It's North West, princess of pop! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North...
Selena Gomez Responds to "Skinny" With Justin Bieber TikTok Claim
Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured...
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show
Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
The Foot Locker & Melody Ehsani Collection Will Elevate Your Streetwear Game
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reminisce About First Wedding Dance
The Sussexs know how to get down. In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked back fondly on their wedding day, revealing the lively...
My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Shares Plans to Have a Baby With Husband Nicholas Kouchoukos
Watch: Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles. Family Karma's Amrit Kapai is ready for kids. The Bravo star revealed he and husband Nicholas Kouchoukos, who have been together over a decade, are actively planning to start a family following their wedding earlier this year. "The one thing Nicholas and...
Diddy Announces Birth of Baby Girl Named After Him
Surprise! On Dec. 10, Sean Love "Diddy" Combs made a major announcement on social media: His family has grown. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted....
Check In to Check Out the Ultimate White Lotus Gift Guide
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged
Wedding bells are ringing for Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon. Two days after the longtime couple made their red carpet debut, debut, Alexander confirmed the parents of Arlo, 1, are...
