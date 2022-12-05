ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Everything We Know So Far About the WandaVision Spinoff

Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Something witchy this way comes. After making her standout Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will return as the wickedly fun Agatha Harkness to from the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally introduced as Wanda Maximoff...
