Read full article on original website
Related
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Everything We Know So Far About the WandaVision Spinoff
Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Something witchy this way comes. After making her standout Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will return as the wickedly fun Agatha Harkness to from the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally introduced as Wanda Maximoff...
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Are Finally Revealed
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus. A VIP guest has checked out of the White Lotus for good. The highly anticipated season two finale for The White Lotus dropped Dec....
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reminisce About First Wedding Dance
The Sussexs know how to get down. In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked back fondly on their wedding day, revealing the lively...
E! News
226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0