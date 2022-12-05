ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Sen. Ben Sasse to resign January 8; Pillen to officially pick his replacement

By Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse announced he’ll be resigning on January 8 to take the job as University of Florida President.

Sasse previously said he’d resign in January, but we now know it will be completely up to Governor-elect Jim Pillen to pick his replacement.

Political insiders speculate that current Governor Pete Ricketts is the most likely selection. Ricketts endorsed and donated heavily to Pillen’s campaign. Ricketts hasn’t ruled out taking the post.

Another possible candidate includes retired Air Force officer John Glenn Weaver, who submitted a letter to Pillen seeking the job. Weaver finished second to Rep. Mike Flood in the GOP primary election for Nebraska's 1st congressional district.

According to a press release from Pillen's office: "Applicants are requested to submit materials by December 23, 2022 to the Office of the Governor-elect at www.nebraska.gov/appointments [nebraska.gov] or by mail to the Nebraska State Capitol Room 1315, 1445 K St, Lincoln, NE 68508."

Comments / 16

Absolutely
5d ago

Hahahahahahaha who we kidding here. We all know that since slick Pete’s daddy wrote the “campaign contribution “ check his boy was on his way to DC. Spare us the semantics. Who says crime doesn’t pay.💰💰💰

Reply(1)
7
