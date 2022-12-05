Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
Local churches and organizations step up as families see increased need this holiday season
HARTFORD, Conn. — With inflation and the pandemic taking a toll on many families, the need for help has skyrocketed, especially this holiday season. Connecticut family's pockets are being squeezed even more with increased costs to heat a home, feed a family or pay monthly rent. Many have turned...
NBC Connecticut
Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford
Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives
Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicle cannot park on a […]
NBC Connecticut
Fire Spreads from Garage to House in North Haven
Firefighters battled a fire in North Haven early Friday morning and no injuries have been reported. The fire was on Palmer Road and it spread from the garage to the single-family house, officials said.
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut. The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart. According to Old...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Rescue Person After Car Crashes, Goes Into Creek in Westport
Emergency crews rescued a person after their car went into a creek following a crash in Westport early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a rollover crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped shortly before 1 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said they found...
Explore An Abandoned Connecticut House Used In A 1971 Cult Horror Film
The name of the film is "Let's Scare Jessica To Death" and it is a cult horror film that was shot in locations in Middlesex County, Connecticut in 1971. We found a YouTube video of an exploration of the house that was featured in the film. This place is partially collapsed and the warning is very much appropriate.
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
Eyewitness News
Several pets killed in North Haven house fire
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
Man Charged After Child Brings Guns To East Granby Elementary School, Police Say
A local man has been charged after a student was found with two handguns at a Connecticut elementary school. The incident happened in Hartford County at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby. Officers responded to the school at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 after school staffers had discovered...
newstalknewengland.com
2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut
Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane
The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting
A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month. Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
Eyewitness News
Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
Eyewitness News
Norwich man sustains serious injuries following head-on collision in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwich man is suffering from serious injuries following a head-on collision in Killingly. State police say the accident happened Friday night on Route 101 (Hartford Pike) around 9:25 p.m. A Ford was driving west and making a left-hand turn into a local smoke shop when...
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Comments / 0