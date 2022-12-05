ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford

Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives

Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicle cannot park on a […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Rescue Person After Car Crashes, Goes Into Creek in Westport

Emergency crews rescued a person after their car went into a creek following a crash in Westport early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a rollover crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped shortly before 1 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said they found...
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Several pets killed in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Several pets are dead after a house fire in North Haven early Friday morning. Officials said it happened at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m. The Red Cross helped relocate six occupants. A dog and several cats died in the fire, the fire department said.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut

Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane

The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Charged With Murder in Connection to Norwich Shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Norwich that happened last month. Officers received a 911 call about an argument outside followed by a single gunshot and a woman down on the ground in a complex on West Thames Street on November 5 around 5:30 a.m.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash

There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen pickup gets flat tire; suspect found hiding in shed

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after the stolen pickup truck he was in got a flat tire in Manchester. Andre Jorden, 26, of East Hartford, was found hiding in a shed on Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said around 3 p.m., they received a call from a witness...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
CANTERBURY, CT

