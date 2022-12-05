Why the price for Dansby Swanson just went up

Trea Turner has now agreed to deal with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years $300 million dollars. Dukes & Bell talked about how that could impact Dansby Swanson’s free agency and if he resigns with the Atlanta Braves.

Carl talked about the impact of the Trea Turner deal on the market for free agent shortstops.

“Been talking to a few people today after the Trea Turner deal came down, how does that impact the Braves? Well, 11 years $300 million for Trea Turner, Trea Turner is one of the top five shortstops that is available on the free agent market,” Dukes said. “One of our guys is also available, that is Dansby Swanson, now does this mean Dansby automatically gets $300 million? No, it doesn’t work that way. Different teams will have different ranges, different guys will have different ranges. As I was talking with guys, couple of agents, does this move the market, does it move meter?”

Dukes talked about where he thinks Swanson’s number could be now.

“For Dansby, I’m not afraid that the Braves won’t make a fair offer if in fact it hasn’t already been made, just to say hey this is where we think we are with you and are you with us? What is that number? I’m not sure but I think it’s upwards of $200 now.”