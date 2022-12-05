ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bridges to receive Lifetime Achievement honor at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

By Ray Richmond
 6 days ago
Oscar winner Jeff Bridges will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards . He won an Academy Award in 2010 as Best Actor for “Crazy Heart,” for which he also took home a Golden Globe, an Independent Spirit Award and a SAG Award). The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on January 15, 2023 ( 7 p.m. ET/delayed PT).

Crazy Heart” –  Bridges is presently starring on the FX drama series “ The Old Man .” He earned his first Academy Award nom in 1972 as Best Supporting Actor for “The Last Picture Show” and was also nominated in 1975 for “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” in 1985 for “Starman,” in 2001 for “The Contender,” in 2011 for the Coen Brothers reboot of “True Grit” and in 2017 for “Hell or High Water” in addition to “Crazy Heart.”

Said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin : “From his debut with his dad on ‘Sea Hunt,’ to his iconic performance as The Dude in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ to his Oscar-winning performance in ‘Crazy Heart,’ right through his amazing work in ‘The Old Man,’ his decades-spanning career is unmatched. We look forward to celebrating his incredible career before an audience of millions of fans on January 15.”

Besides his Oscar-nominated roles, Bridges has starred in numerous box office hits, including the Coen Brothers’ cult comedy “The Big Lebowski”; Gary Ross’ “Seabiscuit”; Terry Gilliam’s offbeat comedic drama “The Fisher King” (co-starring Robin Williams ); the multi-award nominated “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (co-starring his brother Beau Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer ); “Jagged Edge” (opposite Glenn Close ); Francis Ford Coppola’s “Tucker: The Man and His Dream”; “Blown Away” (co-starring his late father Lloyd Bridges and Tommy Lee Jones ); Peter Weir’s “Fearless” (with Isabella Rossellini and Rosie Perez ); and Martin Bell’s “American Heart” (produced by Bridges’s company, AsIs Productions). That film earned Bridges an Independent Spirit Award in 1993 for Best Male Lead. In the summer of 2004 he appeared opposite Kim Basinger in the critically acclaimed “The Door in the Floor” for director Tod Williams and Focus Features, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead.

Bridges currently ranks fifth in the Gold Derby Golden Globes TV combined count for Lead Drama Actor for his work in “The Old Man” with 16/1 odds, trailing only Adam Scott for “Severance,” Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul,” Dominic West for “The Crown” and Kevin Costner for “Yellowstone.” Meanwhile, he’s in seventh place in the SAG Awards race for TV Drama Actor with Gold Derby combined odds of 20/1.

