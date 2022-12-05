ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitch Holthus on why Chiefs struggle against the Bengals

It's no secret that the Chiefs have struggled against the Bengals lately. After Sunday's 27-24 loss, there's been plenty of conversation about what exactly the issue with playing Cincinnati has been for Patrick Mahomes and co., and while speaking to 610's The Drive on Monday afternoon, Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, gave his take on what's going wrong.

"Kansas City in that game last night got 54 offensive snaps," he said. "That's all ... Cincinnati's number one in the NFL in five minute or more drives. They're number one, by far, at getting touchdowns at the end of those drives. Cincinnati dictates terms ... If you only allow Patrick Mahomes 54 snaps in a game, you've got a puncher's chance."

You can listen to the entire interview in the embedded player below:

