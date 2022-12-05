Teen arrested after young man shot, killed in Lewisburg

One person is dead after a shooting in Lewisburg Sunday night.

Lewisburg police officers were called out to an address in the 1000 block of Cheryl Dr. around 9:46 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to the Lewisburg Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man "lying on the ground" with multiple gunshot wounds and began first aid treatment until he was transported by Marshall County EMS to Marshall Medical Center. The victim, identified by Lewisburg police as 20-year-old Ethan J Miller, later died at the medical center due to his injuries.

Detectives with the Lewisburg Police Department began processing the scene as soon as they arrived and learned Brandon Michael Schklar, 18, was a suspect in the shooting.

The Lewisburg police detectives, assisted by members of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, made contact with Schklar at a home in the 1000 block of Belfast Farmington Road shortly after he was identified as a suspect. Schklar was arrested and taken to Marshall County Jail where he was charged with criminal homicide.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lewisburg Police Department's criminal investigation division at 931-359-3800.

