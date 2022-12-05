ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, TN

Teen arrested after young man shot, killed in Lewisburg

By Craig Anderson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ExEc_0jYOQt8500

One person is dead after a shooting in Lewisburg Sunday night.

Lewisburg police officers were called out to an address in the 1000 block of Cheryl Dr. around 9:46 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to the Lewisburg Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man "lying on the ground" with multiple gunshot wounds and began first aid treatment until he was transported by Marshall County EMS to Marshall Medical Center. The victim, identified by Lewisburg police as 20-year-old Ethan J Miller, later died at the medical center due to his injuries.

Detectives with the Lewisburg Police Department began processing the scene as soon as they arrived and learned Brandon Michael Schklar, 18, was a suspect in the shooting.

The Lewisburg police detectives, assisted by members of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, made contact with Schklar at a home in the 1000 block of Belfast Farmington Road shortly after he was identified as a suspect. Schklar was arrested and taken to Marshall County Jail where he was charged with criminal homicide.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lewisburg Police Department's criminal investigation division at 931-359-3800.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy