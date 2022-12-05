ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso police to honor Fort Bliss soldier credited with saving driver from fiery crash

By David Gonzalez
 6 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say they will award a Fort Bliss soldier with the department's Live Saving Award for the actions he told this weekend to save a driver from a fiery crash.

Police say they cannot release the soldier's name because he is a witness in a case where criminal charges may be filed against the driver, whose life was saved.

However, ABC-7 interviewed Alexyz Mayorga , who identified himself as the rescuer. Mayorga's girlfriend captured the crash and rescue on video as it was happening.

El Paso police say the soldier was going east on I-10 Saturday at 12:30 a.m. when he noticed a white BMW driving erratically and swerving across freeway lanes before crashing.

Police say the BMW caught fire while the driver was unconscious inside.

Police say the rescuer immediately acted to extract the driver without regard for his own safety.

