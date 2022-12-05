Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
WWMTCw
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMTCw
First responders in Portage help a local food pantry
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
WWMTCw
Borgess nurses reach tentative agreement with Ascension
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After over a week of negotiations, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement Friday - halting the possibility of a strike. If the new three-year contract with their hospital’s administration is ratified, it would include average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract, creating a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
WWMTCw
Family of Naya Reynolds celebrate her life with 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds , a former WMU student, was a caring and giving person, according to her family. In the spirit of giving back to the community, and honoring Naya Reynolds, a toy drive event took place Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on the west side of Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
WWMTCw
Teenager shot in Kalamazoo taken to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg Friday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers received reports of the shooting around 3 p.m. on West North Street, near Elm Street, according to police. Kalamazoo news: Meet WMU's new...
WWMTCw
Coldwater to say goodbye to The Patio Frozen Treats
COLDWATER, Mich. — A local Coldwater business is saying a bittersweet goodbye Dec. 18. After serving the community for six years, The Patio Frozen Treats will be closing their doors due to the "ever changing economic landscape and a re-evaluation of all things Patio," according to one of the owners in a post to Facebook.
WWMTCw
Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Growlers release first episode of docuseries 'Unlikely'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers released their first episode of their two-part documentary series called 'Unlikely.'. 'Unlikely' is about the Growlers' 2022 championship season; their first championship in team history, a spokesperson said. Behind the scenes interviews and never-before-seen footage is included in the docuseries, according to a...
WWMTCw
Some Continental tires recalled due to possibility of sudden air loss
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some tires by Continental Tire the Americas, LLC will be taken off the shelves due to sidewall issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Monday. The tires may have been over-cured during manufacturing, which could lead to a break in the sidewall and sudden air...
WWMTCw
Driver arrested with drugs, guns and ammunition after trying to run from police
A 43 year old Indiana man was arrested along I-69 in Eaton County, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police. Police say the driver was handcuffed after attempting to run away and get back into his vehicle, according to troopers. VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspect after fleeing from traffic stop.
WWMTCw
Three arrested, cocaine seized in Grand Rapids drug trafficking investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Grand Rapids wrapped up Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Three suspects were arrested while attempting to transport narcotics to Grand Rapids from out of state, police said. Police news: Teenager shot in Kalamazoo...
WWMTCw
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
WWMTCw
Lawton rings in the season with annual Christmas in the Village parade, tree lighting
LAWTON, Mich. — Move over Thanksgiving, Christmas has come to downtown Lawton!. In celebration of the holiday season, Lawton hosted its annual Christmas in the Village Lights parade Friday. Decorating Lawton: A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton. They lit up their 30-foot...
WWMTCw
Lake Odessa man dies after crashing into several trees, deputies say
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Lake Odessa died after crashing into several small trees Thursday around 3 p.m., according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. Louis Rumsey, 50, was driving a 2022 blue Jeep Cherokee eastbound on I-96 near Hastings Road when he experienced a medical issue causing him to lose control and crash, according to deputies.
