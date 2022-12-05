ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Bike build for local students hosted at Oskar Blues Brewery

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization, Oskar Blues employees and volunteers are all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oskar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes is happening Sunday, Dec.11 from 4:30...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Art Museum drops admission fees for a special occasion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Art Museum dropped their admission on Saturday for a "Free Community Day!" Locals and tourists also got a chance to see the museum's newest exhibit called "Exhibition Rebel / Re-belle." There were art demonstrations and a few local organizations on site educating the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Leslie Hughes

NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — At Nebo Elementary School, one of Leslie Hughes' students was recently diagnosed with a medical condition. That student's mom says Ms. Hughes went above and beyond to ensure her little girl stayed healthy and happy. A recent lesson was all about snow. For Ms. Hughes'...
NEBO, NC
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Cultivate Climbing

As the cooler weather is closing in, a lot of us start looking for fun, indoor activities – things that allow us to stay active, learn new things, and connect with our community. You can check all those boxes at a place in Asheville called Cultivate Climbing!. This is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

Matthews mayor pro tem hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A commissioner from out of town was hospitalized after being in a multi-vehicle crash in Western North Carolina on Friday. A release from the office of Matthews Mayor Pro-Tem Ken McCool said the commissioner and two of his friends were in "a multi-car pile-up on I-26 near Asheville, NC" on Dec. 9. The location on the release stated Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

