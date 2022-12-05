Read full article on original website
Giving with 'no strings attached:' Volunteers in Brevard build 100 bikes for area children
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday served as a busy afternoon for many Brevard residents at Oskar Blues. The nonprofit organization Can’d Aid, along with Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom employees and local volunteers came together to build bikes for every first grader at Brevard Elementary School. Can’d Aid is...
Governor's western residence opens over the weekend for community to check out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, Governor Roy Cooper is opening the doors to his Asheville residence for a holiday open house. For several hours on Saturday, people could tour his western residence and enjoy all the holiday decorations. The residence features views of Mount Pisgah and downtown Asheville.
Bike build for local students hosted at Oskar Blues Brewery
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization, Oskar Blues employees and volunteers are all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oskar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes is happening Sunday, Dec.11 from 4:30...
Christmas comes early for some Buncombe County students at nonprofit's gift-giving event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas came early for some Buncombe County students this weekend. Hearts With Hands, a nonprofit, hosted its annual Hope For the Holidays gift-giving event Saturday, Dec. 10 for underprivileged or homeless students. In addition to some great gifts, the kids were served a meal and...
Asheville Art Museum drops admission fees for a special occasion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Art Museum dropped their admission on Saturday for a "Free Community Day!" Locals and tourists also got a chance to see the museum's newest exhibit called "Exhibition Rebel / Re-belle." There were art demonstrations and a few local organizations on site educating the...
Thanks to Teachers: Leslie Hughes
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — At Nebo Elementary School, one of Leslie Hughes' students was recently diagnosed with a medical condition. That student's mom says Ms. Hughes went above and beyond to ensure her little girl stayed healthy and happy. A recent lesson was all about snow. For Ms. Hughes'...
"We're just left out in the cold" Mixed messages received about school bus delays
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The heightened traffic along I-40 westbound in Haywood County has inconvenienced drivers, often leaving cars and trucks moving forward at a crawl. The slow down is caused by extensive roadwork and bridge repair, especially between exits 18 and 20, just west of Clyde. However,...
The Ingles Open Road: Cultivate Climbing
As the cooler weather is closing in, a lot of us start looking for fun, indoor activities – things that allow us to stay active, learn new things, and connect with our community. You can check all those boxes at a place in Asheville called Cultivate Climbing!. This is...
Associations of educators release statement following resignation of school board member
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville and Buncombe County associations of educators are weighing in on the resignation of an Asheville City Board of Education member. As News 13 reported on Dec. 6, Peyton O'Conner stepped down this week after being repeatedly misgendered by Pastor Ronald Gates at the Nov. 16 school board meeting.
Annual Uncommon Holiday Market vendors offer vintage gifts and homemade, unique pieces
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Uncommon Holiday market wrapped up its eighth season in Asheville Sunday, Dec. 11. Dozens of vendors sold homemade goods, collectibles and vintage pieces this weekend at the Mission Health/A-B Tech Conference Center. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to Mountain Pet...
More than the music: 'Christmas Jam' helps fund Asheville-area Habitat for Humanity homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a three-year hiatus, Christmas Jam is back in Asheville. Although many look forward to the concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, others are focusing on the lasting impact the music makes on our community. Christmas Jam is thrown by Asheville native and Grammy-award winner Warren...
Asheville Downtown Commission signs off on bike lanes for College Street, Patton Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposed bike lane project has gained the support of Asheville's Downtown Commission. In a split vote Friday morning, Dec. 9, the City of Asheville Downtown Commission recommended bike lanes on College Street and Patton Avenue. The measure will also go before the city's Planning...
Plenty of sweet treats, live music and vendors at S & W Market's 'Holidays at the Hall'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From eggnog ice cream to candy cane brownies, the holiday treats were not in short supply in downtown Asheville Sunday, Dec. 11. The S & W Market hosted its annual Holidays at the Hall, featuring sweet treats, live music, vendors and more. "I definitely love...
New Leicester Highway senior housing development one step closer to breaking ground
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new senior living housing development is one step closer to breaking ground. Conditional zoning for the property located on New Leicester Highway, about a mile from Patton Avenue, was approved Wednesday, Dec. 7 by the planning and zoning commission. The project would be built...
'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
Funding for new patrol cars comes at critical time, sheriff's office says
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — You might say it came as an early holiday present And the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office was happy to receive the gift!. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners has approved $500,000 to buy new patrol cars. The vehicles will replace some of the...
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
Matthews mayor pro tem hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A commissioner from out of town was hospitalized after being in a multi-vehicle crash in Western North Carolina on Friday. A release from the office of Matthews Mayor Pro-Tem Ken McCool said the commissioner and two of his friends were in "a multi-car pile-up on I-26 near Asheville, NC" on Dec. 9. The location on the release stated Hendersonville.
