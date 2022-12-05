ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old shot outside daycare center in Chicago’s West Lawn

By Eli Ong
 6 days ago

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot outside of a daycare center in West Lawn Monday afternoon.

Police said the 16-year-old was sitting in a parked car outside Lizneyland Learning Center in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road, when a red Subaru SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire, hitting him in the torso.

Once police arrived on scene, the victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

Authorities: Husband responsible for Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

If you or someone you know has information that can lead to an arrest and conviction in this case, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com .

The World We Live In
6d ago

Many, many years ago, my friends, and I would sit in the car, and listen to the radio for hours. Sadly, nowadays, you can't sit in the car for ANY period of time. Please folks, get out of the car once you reach your destination!!

Reply
6
 

