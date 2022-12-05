Read full article on original website
From Hell BTS Facts Only Johnny Depp (& Jack The Ripper) Would Know
In the dying years of the 19th century, the streets of Whitechapel in London were plagued by the murderous hand of history's most famous serial killer, Jack the Ripper. The monster in a cape and a top hat killed and mutilated at least five women before he disappeared back into the shadows, taking his true identity and motives for his macabre butchery with him. For (per Science), hard and fast proof regarding the man behind the notorious murders has constantly evaded Ripperologists. What we are left with is hearsay, speculation, and conspiracies — some outlandish, some plausible.
Is The Whale Based On A True Story?
Theater-goers are once again seeing a movie starring Brendan Fraser as "The Whale" heads to cinemas following critical acclaim, including that now-famous and six-minute-long standing ovation that the actor received at the Venice Film Festival. Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher trying to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). Fraser recently told Yahoo! Entertainment, "Charlie is not the person he presents. He's not the person who we so often dismiss. He's a man who lives with obesity, but he's also a father and he's also a teacher. He's someone who can bring out the best in others even when they can't see that in themselves. Tragically, he can't do that for himself."
Aubrey Plaza Loves The Theatrical Experience
Aubrey Plaza first gained notice when she played reluctant intern April Ludgate on the 2009 NBC sitcom "Parks & Recreation." However, she's been recognized as a dynamic and formidable screen presence in both television and film. She stalks Elizabeth Olsen's social media influencer in "Ingrid Goes West," plays a frightening parasite tormenting David (Dan Stevens) on "Legion," and nearly romances Kristin Stewart in "Happiest Season."
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
The Ending Of From Hell Explained
2001's "From Hell" is an adaptation of Alan Moore's graphic novel about Jack the Ripper's infamous Whitechapel murders in Victorian-era London. While the novel's main character is the killer, the film's protagonist is the real-life Victorian cop Inspector Frederick Abberline (Johnny Depp), portrayed here as a tragic hero still reeling from the death of his wife during childbirth two years earlier. With the help of opium-induced visions and an observant potential target of the killer, Abberline uncovers a conspiracy behind the murders involving the monarchy and the Special Branch of Scotland Yard.
Why Dan Aykroyd Thinks His Great-Grandfather Is The Reason Ghost Hunting Shows Are So Popular
The "Ghostbusters" franchise has remained a staple of pop culture since the release of the original film in 1984. That first movie was something of an unexpected hit, grossing $295 million at the worldwide box office (per The Numbers) and garnering a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Most of the praise was directed at the visual effects and comedic performances of its principal cast, especially Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis. The film would prove popular enough to lead to a sequel in 1989, an attempted reboot in 2016, and a continuation of the original canon in 2021 with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Yet another sequel is scheduled for a December 2023 release (per The Hollywood Reporter).
James Cameron Says His Avatar Sequels Are Sure To Fail Without An Impossible-To-Describe Element
James Cameron has a very specific requirement for his slew of "Avatar" sequels. The maverick writer and director has been helming blockbusters for four decades, treating audiences to visual spectacles with projects like "Terminator" and "Titanic," but those cinematic accomplishments aren't enough. Now, after 13 excruciating years, the Canadian auteur is on track to finally deliver "The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to his 2009 behemoth "Avatar," which holds the coveted title of being the highest-grossing film of all time (via The Numbers). What took Cameron over a decade?
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Gifted Jim Parsons An Ant Farm
"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
Everything Everywhere All At Once Star Jamie Lee Curtis Explains The Reasoning Behind The Movie's Chaos
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" took everyone by surprise when the film — directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — became A24's first movie to make more than $100 million at the worldwide box office, as reported by Variety. The black comedy about an aging Chinese immigrant, Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), who becomes swept up in a multiverse adventure and pursued by a malevolent order, brought in approximately $70 million in the United States alone (via Box Office Mojo) and will likely be a contender this awards season (via IndieWire).
Courtney Henggeler Was Nervous To Return To The Big Bang Theory After A Decade Away
"The Big Bang Theory" changed a lot over the course of the roughly 12 years it was running, but one thing that never shifted throughout its lifespan was its propensity for making callbacks. Even some of the smallest of set details on "The Big Bang Theory" contain references and payoffs to jokes made in the earlier seasons. It lends the series an impressive level of to continuity, as well as an opportunity to layer blink-and-you'll-miss-it gags among the more outspoken humor.
The Ending Of Fatman Explained
"Fatman" is a post-Christmas tale of revenge being best-served ice cold. The story centers on little Billy Wenan (Chance Hurstfield), who is delivered a lump of coal for Christmas and vows revenge against the man who sent it to him. The neglected son of a wealthy businessman, Billy uses his family's connections and riches to hire his own personal contract killer (Walton Goggins) to end Santa (Mel Gibson) for the perceived slight the big man made against him. It's a premise that even some of the darkest young minds couldn't possibly fathom. Killing Santa? Who could possibly dream of it? Well, the at-first-unnamed hitman also has a score to settle with Santa, so receiving the job from the spoiled youngster was rather serendipitous.
Finale recap: "The White Lotus" shows no pity for fools in love
The following contains spoilers from the finale of Season 2 of "The White Lotus" After a one-week stay at The White Lotus luxury resort in Taormina, Sicily, the American guests who traveled by air and sea with the expectation of relaxing on the beach, stuccoing their insides with pasta and, if the opportunity struck, having a structured adventure here and there, learned in the end that vacations are a lot like taking acid. If your general state of mind is relatively happy and care free at the start of the trip, you'll be in good shape. But if you set out thinking the experience will fix the problems percolating within you, prepare to be disappointed at best and terrified at worst.
Brendan Fraser's The Whale Just Broke A 2022 Box Office Record
It hasn't even gotten a wide release, but Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is already breaking box office records. Given the amount of buzz it has stirred, from its six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival to talk about an Oscar for Brendan Fraser, this might not be a surprise. In any case, it bodes well for one of the year's most talked-about pictures.
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
How Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Says The Show Did Its Homework
For arguably an entire generation of television lovers, Clay Morrow was — and is — the epitome of the bad boy tough guy. For six seasons on FX's hit biker drama "Sons of Anarchy," Ron Perlman was the actor tasked with making Morrow the baddest of the beloved series' many morally vacant bad boys. And for six seasons, Perlman embodied a character who was one of the most flawed, fascinating, and densely layered baddies to ever grace the screen.
When It Comes To Harry Potter Performances, Daniel Radcliffe Is His Own Worst Critic
It's been a long time since Daniel Radcliffe donned the lightning bolt scar and a pair of Hogwarts robes — the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2," was released in 2011, over 10 years ago. After Radcliffe said goodbye to the character he'd played since 2001, he found himself with a collection of roles that were all far from his stint as the boy wizard. With appearances in the 2016 heist thriller "Now You See Me 2," on TBS' "Miracle Workers," and as Weird Al Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Radcliffe has proven he's more than Harry Potter, even if that's what most people will remember him for.
Legally bookish: Reese Witherspoon and the boom in celebrity book clubs
Every novel I’ve ever read as part of a book club has involved a sprint to the finish. My latest group is no different, except for the possibility – at least as I understand it – of being publicly shamed by Reese Witherspoon. Which is why I am speed-reading the new novel by Celeste Ng, an hour before I am due to discuss it with my fellow members of Reese’s Book Club.
Why Curse Of Oak Island Fans Desperately Want Josh Gates On The Show
Over several seasons of "The Curse of Oak Island," the Oak Island Fellowship has investigated some fascinating theories about what might be buried on the island. They've even covered some fascinating history along the way, from a mysterious stone slab to an escaped American slave who became the island's biggest landowner.
Why Man Of Steel 2 Has Apparently Failed To Take Flight
For those who have held onto the hope of seeing a sequel to 2013's "Man of Steel," it may be time to let that hope go. Nearly a decade after Henry Cavill first put on Superman's spandex, Warner's DC Films division has floundered in its attempts to craft a shared superhero universe able to rival Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though Cavill appeared as the last son of Krypton in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and both versions of "Justice League," a second solo Superman movie has failed to materialize. Now, amid multiple shakeups at the studio, the reasons for that failure to launch are being put into focus.
Columbia Pictures Was Sued For Infringement Because Of The Ghostbusters Logo
When Columbia Pictures released the original "Ghostbusters" back in 1984, despite probably knowing they had a possible hit on their hands, there was no way to predict that the film would not only bring in a quarter of a billion dollars but also kick off a franchise that continues to grow today. However, like many other highly successful/profitable endeavors, the studio found itself in the middle of a lawsuit with another entertainment company, which claimed it deserved a piece of the money pie.
