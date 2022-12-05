ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

abc12.com

Miracle on Sixth Street project underway, volunteers renovate family home

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton community is coming together to create a miracle on Sixth Street. The Nelson family fell on hard times and was struggling to make much needed repairs to their home. “ I got into a situation and I was struggling,” John Nelson told ABC 12. “I have always been the type of guy that suck it up and get it done, that’s what I was trying to do.”
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling remembers County Commissioner Bryant Nolden

The sudden passing of first district Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden has sent shock waves through the Flint community. Nolden, was a lifelong Flint resident he graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983. After college, he came back to Flint and taught in Flint Community Schools for 25...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is needing a little help with a Bay City bridge. MDOT is calling in experts from out of state to examine a structural issue with Veterans Memorial Bridge, a part of the M-25 state trunkline that runs across the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Lafayette bridges. The bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon after it became stuck in the open position.
BAY CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

Discover the Iconic John Pratt Mosaic House in Midland

John Pratt chose an unusual canvas for his art. The outside walls of his childhood home in Midland are covered with bits of broken glass, creating the iconic Mosaic House. Pratt led a storied life, growing up in Midland and pursuing a career in art in New York City. He was a window dresser for Macy's, owned his own antique shop, and may have appeared in a few off-Broadway plays during his 15-year tenure in the Big Apple.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint family home again after days-long RSV scare

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is grateful to have their 11-month-old daughter home after a bout with both RSV and COVID-19 sent her to the hospital. RSV is a respiratory virus most kids catch at some point. But this year, it's emerged at the same time as an early flu season and COVID-19 uptick, overwhelming hospitals across the U.S.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Former Vassar police officer, educator in GHOST case reaches plea deal

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former police officer and educator from Mid-Michigan reached a plea deal after his arrested by Genesee County's GHOST team last spring. Todd Barraco, who was working as a part-time Vassar police officer when he was arrested last March, pleaded guilty on Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
VASSAR, MI
abc12.com

Bay City commissioners ask for amendments to bridge agreements

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several delays, Bay City's Liberty Bridge looks to open back up soon. However, a lease agreement hasn't been signed. It would roll over an existing contract for the Liberty Bridge into a new one that also includes the Independence Bridge. At the latest meeting...
BAY CITY, MI

