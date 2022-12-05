Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Miracle on Sixth Street project underway, volunteers renovate family home
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton community is coming together to create a miracle on Sixth Street. The Nelson family fell on hard times and was struggling to make much needed repairs to their home. “ I got into a situation and I was struggling,” John Nelson told ABC 12. “I have always been the type of guy that suck it up and get it done, that’s what I was trying to do.”
abc12.com
Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling remembers County Commissioner Bryant Nolden
The sudden passing of first district Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden has sent shock waves through the Flint community. Nolden, was a lifelong Flint resident he graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983. After college, he came back to Flint and taught in Flint Community Schools for 25...
wsgw.com
Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is needing a little help with a Bay City bridge. MDOT is calling in experts from out of state to examine a structural issue with Veterans Memorial Bridge, a part of the M-25 state trunkline that runs across the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Lafayette bridges. The bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon after it became stuck in the open position.
Discover the Iconic John Pratt Mosaic House in Midland
John Pratt chose an unusual canvas for his art. The outside walls of his childhood home in Midland are covered with bits of broken glass, creating the iconic Mosaic House. Pratt led a storied life, growing up in Midland and pursuing a career in art in New York City. He was a window dresser for Macy's, owned his own antique shop, and may have appeared in a few off-Broadway plays during his 15-year tenure in the Big Apple.
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
abc12.com
Crim Fitness Foundation race and training director taking his final lap
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A change at the top for one of the most beloved events in the Flint Community has come. Director of Races and Training Joe Dimambro said there's a lot in store for next year, including his farewell from leading the event. "I may be a spectator...
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here’s Your Chance For Genesee County
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
WNEM
MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
Flint area heartbroken by sudden death of ‘gentle giant’ Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
abc12.com
Flint family home again after days-long RSV scare
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is grateful to have their 11-month-old daughter home after a bout with both RSV and COVID-19 sent her to the hospital. RSV is a respiratory virus most kids catch at some point. But this year, it's emerged at the same time as an early flu season and COVID-19 uptick, overwhelming hospitals across the U.S.
Carscoops
Michigan Couple Donates Collection Of 35 Classic Cars, Valued At Over $2 Million, To Northwood University
Bandit Industries isn’t a household name, but the wood chipper business has been good to Michael Morey, who founded the company in 1987. His success enabled him to fuel a passion for car collecting and he’s amassed dozens of vehicles over the years. Now, Michael and his wife, Dianne, are giving back and donating 35 vehicles to Northwood University.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
WILX-TV
Former WILX News Director Kevin Ragan passes away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man largely responsible for what News 10 is today passed away Sunday. Kevin Ragan came to Lansing in 1999 to become the news director at WILX News 10. Over 18 years, Kevin hired and trained hundreds of people who would work in front of the camera and behind it to bring Mid-Michigan the news every morning and night at News 10.
Plea reached in 1997 homicide case of 88-year-old Michigan woman
FLINT, MI – The man authorities arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 25-year-old unsolved homicide has pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Adam Bur was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur of Lennon.
abc12.com
Former Vassar police officer, educator in GHOST case reaches plea deal
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former police officer and educator from Mid-Michigan reached a plea deal after his arrested by Genesee County's GHOST team last spring. Todd Barraco, who was working as a part-time Vassar police officer when he was arrested last March, pleaded guilty on Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
abc12.com
Bay City commissioners ask for amendments to bridge agreements
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several delays, Bay City's Liberty Bridge looks to open back up soon. However, a lease agreement hasn't been signed. It would roll over an existing contract for the Liberty Bridge into a new one that also includes the Independence Bridge. At the latest meeting...
Man tells Owosso council member he’s had a ‘vision’ that she’ll be shot
OWOSSO, MI -- A man says he’s received a vision from God that an Owosso City Council member who’s pushed to do away with prayers at council meetings will be targeted in an attempted assassination. Tom Manke, who leads a Facebook page that includes information about local issues...
