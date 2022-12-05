Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Andrew Armstrong commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong to the Class of 2023. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, committed to the Razorbacks after an official visit this weekend. As a sophomore, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He returned one kickoff 18 yards. “I...
nwahomepage.com
Andrew Armstrong gives Arkansas visit high marks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted three recruits this weekend including Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-5, 189, is one of Arkansas’ top targets out of the transfer portal. As a sophomore this season, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. “The visit was good,”...
nwahomepage.com
Arland Bruce IV enjoys trip to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Iowa transfer wide receiver Arland Bruce IV figured out quickly at Arkansas on Friday the weather was different. Bruce, 5-10, 198, has had a couple of good years with the Hawkeyes, but decided to move on. At Iowa, Bruce has caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 22 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns. The visit was Bruce’s first time to visit Fayetteville.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
nwahomepage.com
No. 9 Arkansas out-shoots, out-hustles Oklahoma in 88-78 revenge win in Tulsa
For the ninth time in their first 10 games of the season, the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks had to make do without one of their star players. And once again, the Hoop Hogs were up to the task while also exacting a measure of revenge as they out-shot and out-worked unranked Oklahoma, 88-78, on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, avenging last season’s 22-point loss against the Sooners at the same neutral-site venue.
nwahomepage.com
Updated look at Arkansas’ transfer portal recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen some of its own players enter the transfer portal, but they also have extended offers to recruits from other schools as well. At this time, there’s at least 13 known offers out to recruits in the transfer portal. Of the 13, Arkansas has picked up a commitment from Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335. The Razorbacks will also play host to at least three more transfer targets this weekend for official visits.
nwahomepage.com
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (12-11-22)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trails sits down with Razorback inside Kevin McPherson to recap the big win over UNCG and OU earlier this week. The team also talks about load management with Nick Smith Jr. and pro Hogs making their marks in the NBA.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk: 12-11-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trail Nation team sits down with Razorback insider Otis Kirk to talk all things Arkansas Football. In the show, Will Moclair and Kirk get into coaching talks, recent transfers, and portal players. Those transfers include Jacolby Criswell, Andrew Armstrong, and Arland Bruce IV.
Bobby Petrino Calling Plays at A&M Should be Scary
Former Razorback coach could solve Aggies offense if Jimbo Fisher can handle it.
nwahomepage.com
Gymbacks Ranked 15th in WCGA Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas gymnastics has been tabbed one of the the top 15 programs in the country again this season, as the team received a No. 15 ranking in the Women’s College Gymnastics Association coaches poll on Friday. The ranking continues a 17-year streak in which...
nwahomepage.com
Elvis Moya guest co-hosts Good Day NWA
Elvis Moya serves as the Associate Athletics Director – Community Outreach and Fan Engagement at the University of Arkansas. Watch as Elvis joins Good Day NWA as guest co-host and fills us in on how his team plans Hogtown each season plus what’s planned for fans attending the Liberty Bowl.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Comments / 0