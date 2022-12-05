Read full article on original website
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 11
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses 72T distributions. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Joseph Chester Blankenship born December 7, 1952, passed away surrounded by family on December 8, 2022. Joseph started out as a milk man’s assistant when he was young and ended his working life by being awarded the title of Professor Emeritus at Fairmont State University where he taught classes in both graduate and undergraduate programs. Joe held multiple advanced degrees including a Doctorate of Information Systems from Robert Morris University. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Judy A. (Coleman) Blankenship of Fairmont, WV as well as his three daughters Stacy (Joey) Commodore of Fairmont, WV, Melissa (Ryan) Lowther of Fairmont, WV, and Dawn (Jason Gross) Blankenship of Raleigh, NC. He leaves behind four grandchildren: RyLee Lowther, Jackson Lowther, Reese Commodore, and J. Bryson Commodore. He is also survived by his three brothers Frank (Fonda) Blankenship, Harry (Vickie) Blankenship, and Mike (Linda) Blankenship as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Franklin E. Blankenship and Virginia (Beatty) Blankenship formerly of Chester, WV. Joseph loved his life and never turned down an opportunity to take on a challenge like volunteer firefighting or traveling around the world or working 3rd shift so that he could earn his first bachelor’s degree during the day. He lived happily with his wife and best friend Judy for 49 years. Joseph was fiercely proud of his children and in turn his grandchildren. His family was his priority, and he made sure no one ever went without anything they needed or wanted even if it cost him his own comfort. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Dr. Joseph Blankenship to either the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Ste 320 PMB 226 Estero, FL 33928 or to the Fairmont State Foundation at 1300 Locust Ave. Fairmont, WV 26554.Joseph’s favorite holiday was Christmas, so as Clarence the Angel in It’s a Wonderful Life says, “‘Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’” He will be greatly missed.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. James Saunders officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Father and Son graduate together from GSU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A father and son who graduated from Glenville State. Meet Timothy and Michael Roy. They are father and son, and they are graduating together at Glenville State University. Both are business management majors and even had classes together. They even had a friendly competition to see...
The Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of an essential oil cleaner. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4. Robin brought Joy with her, a 6-month-old puppy that is up for adoption. She talked about a sad story associated with her and advice for those who buy pets as holiday gifts. You can watch the...
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nevaeh Ann Compton, took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent these 5 days, all too brief but incredibly meaningful time with Nevaeh. She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Zane and Michelle Frye Compton. Also surviving are her two brothers, Michael and Levi, her sister Paisley; maternal grandparents, Robin and Johnny Frye of Shinnston; her paternal grandparents, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks of St. Petersburg, FL; and her paternal great-grandfather, Gene Compton of Bridgeport. Her days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Nevaeh had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
Neil Lynn Brake
Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1930 in McWhorter, WV the son of the late Guilford and Hazel Zarbaugh Brake. He was preceded...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
Glenville State participates in statewide ‘Be The One’ initiative
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University is participating in the “Be The One” Initiative, an overdose prevention initiative created for West Virginia college and university campuses. The initiative is the first of its kind and focuses on opioid overdose prevention from a bystander’s perspective, encouraging students, staff,...
Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field. Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together. Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field. He said he started this...
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
Michael Thomas Pertz
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Michael Thomas Pertz, 71, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.He was born in Weston on April 15, 1951, a son of the late Edwin John Pertz and Georgia Ellen Riffle Pertz. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy James Pertz.After sharing three years together, Michael married the love of his life, Brenda Jean Hitt on May 27, 2000. Together they shared 22 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly.Forever cherishing their memories of Michael are his wife, Brenda Pertz of Roanoke; 3 sons: Joshua Warner and wife, Monique, of Philippi, Shaun Warner and wife, Amanda, of Elyria, OH, and Jeremy Warner and wife, Shannon, of Nutter Fort; seven grandchildren: Brianna, Colby, Katielynn, Kylee, Payge, Jeremy, and Zoey; two sisters: Susan Heath and husband, Kenneth, and Ellen Boggs; one niece, Joy Mealey and husband, Michael; two nephews: Joshua Pertz and wife, Lesley, and Edwin Pertz and wife, Lesley; special cousins: Kimberly Fisher and husband, Allen, and their daughter, Casey Brown; and four great-nieces and nephews.Michael graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969 and was Christian by faith. He spent 37 years with Ford Motor Company before retiring in 2007. Michael was a member of the Sons of Confederacy in Lewis County and Masonic Lodge #503 in Amherst, OH. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, restoring muscle cars and displaying them at car shows, riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and collecting and shooting guns. Michael’s ornery and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Lewis County Memorial Gardens in Weston with Masonic Rites provided by Weston Masonic Lodge #10.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michael Thomas Pertz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Newton June Cowger
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Newton June Cowger 76 of Diana passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Newt was born December 13, 1945 in Hacker Valley and was the son of the late Hillard and Lena Simmons Cowger. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Alma Cowger; brother, Denzil Cowger and a sister Lucealie Gillespie. Newt was a jack of all trades, wearing many hats from working as a timber cutter to running heavy machinery on the strip mine and a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, looking for ginseng and enjoyed classic country music. Surviving are his son, Shawn Cowger; brothers, Columbus Cowger and Arnel Cowger; sister, Pauline Joran; two grandchildren, Jacob Cowger and Jessica Cowger; and also his longtime girlfriend Ruth Hines and her son Argul Hines. Service will be at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison Cochran Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Cowger family.
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It's unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
David Spicer Chatt
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David was born July 1, 1954, and graduated...
Man killed in head-on crash in Monongalia County
A man was killed in a head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive Friday morning.
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
Bridgeport Police searching for 3 involved in battery complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.
