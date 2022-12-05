The rotation-crunched Knicks will be without Obi Toppin for at least the next few weeks. The reserve power forward suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Hawks at the Garden. The 24-year-old Toppin will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, the team said Thursday. Toppin, the NBA’s reigning Slam Dunk champion, is averaging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game in his third NBA season after the Knicks drafted him with the eighth overall pick out of Dayton in the 2020 draft. He also is shooting a career-best 35.1 percent...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO