Comparing the 2023 Phillies Lineup to the 2008 World Series Champions
The Philadelphia Phillies just revamped their 2023 lineup during MLB's Winter Meetings. But, how does it compare to the one that won the 2008 World Series?
The 10 Biggest Contracts in MLB History
Here’s where Mike Trout and Aaron Judge rank in the top 10 list of the most paid MLB players in history.
bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: December 8, 2022
Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2 (ESPN.com) ‘It’s exciting’: Pirates celebrate inaugural MLB draft lottery by securing No. 1 pick in 2023 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Pirates Win #1 Overall Pick In Draft Lottery (MLB Trade Rumors) Pirates Draft LHP Jose...
Report: Walker and Philadelphia in Agreement on Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a deal with starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.
Yardbarker
Mets’ interest in Japanese star Kodai Senga heating up
The New York Mets are still looking to add to their starting rotation. After the signing of Justin Verlander, the final need to complete this pitching staff is a third starter. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Mets are one of the teams “showing continued interest” in Kodai...
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
MLB Free Agency 2023: Best Destinations for SS Carlos Correa
Several teams remain in pursuit for the two-time All-Star.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB
The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
UC Sells Out 2022 Crosstown Shootout
The Bearcats have not played this game at home to a full capacity crowd in four years.
Obi Toppin out several weeks in Knicks injury blow
The rotation-crunched Knicks will be without Obi Toppin for at least the next few weeks. The reserve power forward suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Hawks at the Garden. The 24-year-old Toppin will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, the team said Thursday. Toppin, the NBA’s reigning Slam Dunk champion, is averaging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game in his third NBA season after the Knicks drafted him with the eighth overall pick out of Dayton in the 2020 draft. He also is shooting a career-best 35.1 percent...
Yardbarker
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing 2023 MLB return
At 38-years-old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star...
Rule 5 Draft Results: Yankees Lose Another Pitcher to Mets
New York lost a total of eight prospects in Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft
Podcast: Padres' Pursuit of Judge & Turner, Interview with Torey Luvullo
t’s another episode of “Inside San Diego Baseball” from the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego! On this episode, Sam Levitt brings you audio from AJ Preller, Torey Luvullo, and Mike Ferrin.
Do the Phillies Have a Defined Ace?
The Philadelphia Phillies rotation just got better with the acquisition of Taijuan Walker. But do they have a defined ace that sits atop the rotation?
When do Phillies Spring Training tickets go on sale?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pitchers and catchers report in 68 days, and if the buzz generated by the Phillies' postseason run followed by the Trea Turner signing is any indicator, Clearwater, Florida, will be overflowing with Philadelphia fans comes February and March.Fans seeking Spring Training tickets have their chance to secure them on Thursday.2023 Spring Training single-game tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.Phillies fans can go to the team's official website, hover over "Spring Training" in the menu and select "ticket Information" to buy tickets.Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 14.The Phillies' first...
