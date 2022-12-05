ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

bucsdugout.com

Bucs Arghticles: December 8, 2022

Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2 (ESPN.com) ‘It’s exciting’: Pirates celebrate inaugural MLB draft lottery by securing No. 1 pick in 2023 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Pirates Win #1 Overall Pick In Draft Lottery (MLB Trade Rumors) Pirates Draft LHP Jose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mets’ interest in Japanese star Kodai Senga heating up

The New York Mets are still looking to add to their starting rotation. After the signing of Justin Verlander, the final need to complete this pitching staff is a third starter. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Mets are one of the teams “showing continued interest” in Kodai...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB

The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Obi Toppin out several weeks in Knicks injury blow

The rotation-crunched Knicks will be without Obi Toppin for at least the next few weeks. The reserve power forward suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula during the second quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Hawks at the Garden. The 24-year-old Toppin will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, the team said Thursday. Toppin, the NBA’s reigning Slam Dunk champion, is averaging 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game in his third NBA season after the Knicks drafted him with the eighth overall pick out of Dayton in the 2020 draft. He also is shooting a career-best 35.1 percent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing 2023 MLB return

At 38-years-old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star...
CBS Philly

When do Phillies Spring Training tickets go on sale?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pitchers and catchers report in 68 days, and if the buzz generated by the Phillies' postseason run followed by the Trea Turner signing is any indicator, Clearwater, Florida, will be overflowing with Philadelphia fans comes February and March.Fans seeking Spring Training tickets have their chance to secure them on Thursday.2023 Spring Training single-game tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.Phillies fans can go to the team's official website, hover over "Spring Training" in the menu and select "ticket Information" to buy tickets.Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 14.The Phillies' first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

