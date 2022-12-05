KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 inched up Thursday in West Virginia as nearly 300 new positive cases were reported. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the Mountain State stood at 165, up eight from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Eighteen people were reported in intensive care with the virus (down one) and eight people were on ventilators (down one).

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO