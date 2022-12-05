ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax.  WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 near 200 Friday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 200 on Friday as active cases also moved toward 1,000. Officials reported 190 hospitalizations from the virus, up 25 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 22 people in intensive care (up four) and six people on ventilators (down two).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 inched up Thursday in West Virginia as nearly 300 new positive cases were reported. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the Mountain State stood at 165, up eight from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Eighteen people were reported in intensive care with the virus (down one) and eight people were on ventilators (down one).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Morgantown cruises to first win of season over Washington

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown defeated Washington by 75 points in their season opener Friday. View highlights above. Video correction - Sharron Young’s name is mispronounced in the first moments. Apologies, caught myself after the show, won’t happen again! - Tyler Kennett.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light

Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OHIO STATE
wwnrradio.com

WV Program Mentors People Re-Entering Society After Prison

West Virginia’s prison population has ballooned, and formerly incarcerated people face numerous obstacles when they are released. A Charleston-based program pairs them with mentors for one year, to help them successfully adjust and reorient their lives. Amber Blankenship, peer-entry program coordinator with the REACH Initiative, said most people typically...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy