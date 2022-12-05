RFQ Seeks Development Teams for Sites in Roseland, West Garfield Park

The Department of Planning and Development (DPD) issued a pair of Requests for Qualifications (RFQs) today for developers and architects to create mixed-use redevelopment proposals for key sites in West Garfield Park and Roseland.

The RFQ process includes $25,000 stipends for shortlisted teams to work with community representatives on construction proposals for each location.

The West Garfield Park RFQ seeks designer-developer teams to create mixed-use proposals for approximately 1.8 acres of land at 3801-51 W. Madison St., which includes a vacant grocery store building and several underutilized commercial structures.

Part of INVEST South/West, the Roseland RFQ seeks designer-developer teams to create mixed-use proposals for three separate sites along South Michigan Avenue. Consisting of 4.33 total acres, the sites include the former Gately People's Store and adjacent City land at Michigan Avenue and 112th Street, the historic Roseland Theater building and adjacent City land near Michigan and 113th Street, and City land adjacent to a planned Red Line station at Michigan and 115th Street.

Evaluation criteria for each RFQ includes design and development experience, financial capacity, diversity, demonstrated commitment to community wealth-building and other factors. Responses are due by Jan. 27, 2023.

Up to three teams will be shortlisted for each location, with stipends to be provided by the Chicago Community Trust.

A winning proposal for each location will announced this spring.

The full RFQs are available here.