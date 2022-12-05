Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Miami Dolphins week 14 rooting guide leads us to Sunday Night Football
The Miami Dolphins will know what happens on Sunday when they take the field against the Chargers on Sunday night. So will the Chargers. The Chargers and Dolphins will square off in a game that is a high-stakes showdown with the playoffs and seeding on the line. For the Dolphins, a win keeps pace with the Bills, setting up a divisional game the following week that could decide the AFC East winner.
Bills DC as Next Indianapolis Colts Coach?
ESPN has linked the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator to the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (leg) limited on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (leg) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Waddle suffered a leg injury during Week 13's loss the San Francisco 49ers. He was able to return to the game but was clearly not 100%. A limited practice to open the week is a great sign for his availability on Sunday, but he will still need to be monitored for the rest of the week.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
49ers overreactions: The season is over after Week 13 win vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers won their fifth straight game Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-17. San Francisco once again ran the ball very well. Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason combined for 117 rushing yards on 25 carries. The defense showed up also, forcing the Dolphins into four turnovers. The 49ers...
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
